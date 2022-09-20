Read full article on original website
Related
Local ambulances to carry whole blood, potentially saving lives on the way to the hospital
A new program rolling onto the streets of southside Hampton Roads may be able to save lives and lower the murder rate.
regent.edu
Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson Encourages Students to Fight Fearlessly for Truth and Justice During the School of Law Chancellor’s Forum
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 23, 2022) – Regent University Founder, Chancellor & CEO Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson led an invaluable teaching moment for students at the School of Law Chancellor’s Forum on September 20. The Chancellor’s Forum series allows students to hear from and participate in...
Mayors across Hampton Roads hold roundtable discussion to fight crime
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — City leaders from all across Hampton Roads sat down at a roundtable to discuss rising crime throughout the area. "We are here to find solutions," said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. "If there were an easy solution, it would have happened decades ago. This is going to take time, but what we are doing here is taking one more step."
VB mother saving lives through sepsis education
A Virginia Beach mother got a second chance at life, after sepsis threatened to take her away from her husband and children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
2 fallen Virginia Beach police officers honored with new street names
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are two newly-named streets in Virginia Beach that honor fallen law enforcement officers, according to a news release. Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William (Bill) Black died while working in a helicopter crash on July 11, 1979. Their helicopter...
'We're as frustrated as everyone' | New hearing, but same obstacles persist at still-condemned SeaView Lofts complex in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Almost three months after code violations forced residents out of the still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex, a new court hearing Friday largely reiterated much of the same story residents have heard before. New code documents show on September 16, inspectors failed at least one of...
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
Police seeking missing endangered Virginia Beach man
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
13newsnow.com
2 Norfolk police officers go viral for being 'hot cops'
On Facebook, the department shared pictures of officers celebrating some birthdays. The first post has more than 900 comments, and a second has more than 2,000.
Norfolk Airport Authority faced security breach through email scheme
The Norfolk Airport Authority faced a security breach after realizing that almost $400,000 was put into a suspected fraudster’s account, according to a search warrant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
Norfolk city manager anticipates other cities would help to build new arena
For the first time since Norfolk began working towards the development of a new, larger arena, the city manager is saying help will likely be needed from neighboring cities.
13newsnow.com
Man shot in Norfolk dies from wounds in hospital
Gilson De Souza Peron was on 18th Bay Street when he was shot, around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 3. He died at the hospital on Sept. 18.
Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene files appeal to consider case against City, several leaders
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene wants a higher court to review her lawsuit against the city and several of its high-profile leaders. Court documents filed in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Friday show Greene and her attorneys want the Virginia Court of Appeals to look over her case.
Man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach appeared in court
A man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach in March, including a 17-year-old girl, appeared in court Friday.
‘It hurts me’: Scotty Quixx owners shocked by city’s letter
The owners of Scotty Quixx tell 10 On Your Side they were shocked to receive the letter from the city out of the blue. They said they pay their taxes on time and report numbers directly from their payment software.
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Va. Beach man pushing for prevention after losing brother to drunk driver
The NTSB is recommending installing equipment in cars to keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel. Mike Goodove, whose 19-year-old brother was killed by a drunk driver, supports the push.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0