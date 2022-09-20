ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain

CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when a gunman started shooting in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
NewsBreak
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
fox32chicago.com

Female shot in the neck in Beverly

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
Forest Park Review

Chicago teen arrested over assault at bus stop

An officer on patrol spotted a battery in progress, leading the police to quickly apprehend the alleged offender. The incident took place on Sept. 17 at 11:17 p.m., at the Pace Route 318 bus stop at 420 Desplaines Ave. The officer saw a woman sitting on the bus shelter bench, and a teen leaning over her. Worried that it might be a robbery in progress, he pulled into the McDonalds parking lot behind the bus stop and heard the woman yelling and trying to fight the teen off. The alleged offender tried to leave, but the officer detained him.
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

