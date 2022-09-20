Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
COPA recommended suspensions of 12 Chicago cops for misconduct during George Floyd protests
CHICAGO - After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during violent demonstrations in late May 2020 sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Two years later, COPA recommended suspensions for 12 of the...
Chicago police sergeant pleads not guilty to kneeling on teen outside Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago police sergeant pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges after he allegedly kneeled on a teenage boy outside a Starbucks in northwest suburban Park Ridge this summer. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was relieved of his police powers last month after video surfaced showing him...
Police supporters march through Chicago with police escort, unclear if they obtained permit
For three days this week, a small band of Chicago police supporters has been marching through the city’s streets with police escorts. Robert Swiderski, of Running for Blue Lives, said his group has been marching since Tuesday.
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
fox32chicago.com
Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man wanted in attempted carjacking of mother in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man who was allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking of a mother in Oak Lawn earlier this year. Jerome D. Fears, Jr, 20, is wanted by authorities in connection to the crime that occurred on April 18.
cwbchicago.com
#41: Felon engaged in ‘gunfight at the OK Corral’ while on electronic monitoring, officials say
A convicted felon engaged in “a gunfight at the OK Corral” on a bustling Chicago street while he was on electronic monitoring for a felony case, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Cousins, 21, is the 41st person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago...
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
fox32chicago.com
Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain
CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
Woman, 25, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when a gunman started shooting in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Uptown crime: Suspect wanted after robbing bank on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man is wanted for robbing a bank on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon. At about 12:27 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 4355 N. Sheridan in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. The suspect did not display a weapon, but did present a note requesting funds, the...
4 people wounded in shooting at Bronzeville intersection
CHICAGO - Four males were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Bronzeville on the South Side. The group was standing near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street around 3:14 p.m. when someone approached them, fired shots and fled the scene, Chicago police said. A 44-year-old...
Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
fox32chicago.com
'Stop using our pain and suffering for votes': Family of victims call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO - Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew’s murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city’s Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking...
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
fox32chicago.com
Female shot in the neck in Beverly
CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot tells McDonald's CEO to 'educate himself' after he warns of rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back at the CEO of McDonald’s after he highlighted the difficulty rising crime in the city has caused for his business, telling him he needs to "educate himself" on the matter. "I think what would have been helpful is for the McDonald's...
Forest Park Review
Chicago teen arrested over assault at bus stop
An officer on patrol spotted a battery in progress, leading the police to quickly apprehend the alleged offender. The incident took place on Sept. 17 at 11:17 p.m., at the Pace Route 318 bus stop at 420 Desplaines Ave. The officer saw a woman sitting on the bus shelter bench, and a teen leaning over her. Worried that it might be a robbery in progress, he pulled into the McDonalds parking lot behind the bus stop and heard the woman yelling and trying to fight the teen off. The alleged offender tried to leave, but the officer detained him.
Cook County judge charged with domestic battery after Beverly incident: CPD
CPD said a woman was found with a large laceration on the left side of her face from broken glass.
Chicago police investigating 5 North Side armed robberies within 5 hours
Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on the North Side Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
