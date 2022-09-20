An officer on patrol spotted a battery in progress, leading the police to quickly apprehend the alleged offender. The incident took place on Sept. 17 at 11:17 p.m., at the Pace Route 318 bus stop at 420 Desplaines Ave. The officer saw a woman sitting on the bus shelter bench, and a teen leaning over her. Worried that it might be a robbery in progress, he pulled into the McDonalds parking lot behind the bus stop and heard the woman yelling and trying to fight the teen off. The alleged offender tried to leave, but the officer detained him.

