Complex
Body Cam Footage Showing Arrest of High School Student Sparks Outrage
Footage of a police officer arrested a high school student in. has sparked outrage and protests in regards to how authorities dealt with the situation. As reported by WTVC, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office uploaded the hour-long body camera footage of the arrest of 18-year-old student Tauris Sledge, who was apprehended following an incident with a school resource officer. According to the affidavit, East Ridge High School SRO Tyler McRae was brought to the gym at the school when an incident led to a verbal argument between Sledge and a coach.
WDEF
SRD body cam footage revealed of East Ridge student arrest
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The controversial arrest of an East Ridge High School student now has new video available to watch online. Today, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the school resource deputy’s body cam footage on YouTube. According to an affidavit, SRD Tyler McRae was...
WDEF
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
mymix1041.com
Bank clerk held at gunpoint during robbery Tuesday, police say
From Local 3 News: A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday evening, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Police responded to the robbery at the 1600 Block of Gunbarrel Road just before 3:30pm. Authorities say the suspect held the clerk at gun point and fled the scene before police...
WDEF
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
WTVCFOX
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
WDEF
Chattanooga police arrest three suspects in Trewhitt Street shooting
Chattanooga police say three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident from earlier this month. Officials say the suspects, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, are facing charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Attempted Aggravated Robbery. The incident happened on September 6th...
WDEF
The Grove St. shooting nears its one-year anniversary; CPD still sees it as a priority
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – September 25th, 2021. One block along Grove Street in Chattanooga held the Westside Reunion. A block party that turned tragic that evening after seven women were shot, and two of them were killed. Daryl Slaughter, the lead investigator on the case for the Chattanooga Police Department,...
WDEF
Sheriff and Attorney respond to controversial East Ridge arrest video
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Both the Sheriff and an attorney for the officer are asking the public to wait for the whole story on a controversial new arrest video in East Ridge. The videos getting passed around show an officer dragging a student by the head down a...
chattanoogacw.com
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
WTVCFOX
Ringgold man convicted for molesting multiple young girls, district attorney says
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Ringgold man has been convicted for molesting multiple young girls for over a decade, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says evidence in the trial of 79-year-old Thurman Carl Coleman revealed he had engaged in a pattern of molesting these girls. Coleman knew...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS
The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
WTVC
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
mymix1041.com
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe
From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
Small town's first violent crime in over 6 years
The police chief in Estill Springs is asking for the public's help in the wake of the town's first violent crime — robbery of a store — in over six years. Security video shows the suspect in action.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 22
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 6900 block Glenn Erol Way (Child Locked in Vehicle 22-013105):. Police and fire responded to a seven-year-old autistic child locked in a vehicle. The child had apparently carried his grandmother’s keys into the car as they were preparing for school and locked himself in.
WDEF
East Ridge Police Chief to Retire
East Ridge, TN (From the East Ridge Police Department) – After a distinguished 38-year career in law enforcement, East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen announced that he is retiring. Local officials, co-workers, and invited guests attended a special reception at East Ridge Community Center on Thursday afternoon to bid him farewell and wish him the best on his retirement.
WDEF
When Should an SRO Arrest a Student?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The summer of 2022 saw pressure nationwide to ensure that public schools are assigned School Resource Officers. Now, some SRO’s are facing criticism over leaked footage of physical interactions with students in the Tennessee Valley. News 12 sat down with Rossville Middle School SRO Bruce...
Grundy County Herald
Pickett remembered for his generosity
An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
