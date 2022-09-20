SBLive's Top 25 Washington high school football rankings: Two top-10 losses shake things up

Week 3 losses from then-No. 6 Sumner and then-No. 10 Bothell make room for Gonzaga Prep and Puyallup to enter upper half.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ALL-CLASSIFICATION POWER RANKINGS

Up next: Friday at West Linn of Oregon (6A)

Last result: 63-21 win over Federal Way (4A)

Last ranking: No. 1

Ranking rationale: Vikings are just fine and beginning to look like the well-oiled machine many expected, even though another difficult test awaits.

Up next: Friday at River Ridge (3A)

Last result: 58-0 win over Central Kitsap (3A)

Last ranking: No. 2

Ranking rationale: Softer landing into 3A SSC schedule continues, but does it really matter? Tornados have yet to show any opponent can keep up.

Up next: Friday at Seattle Prep (3A)

Last result: 22-0 win over then-No. 16 Rainier Beach (3A)

Last ranking: No. 3

Ranking rationale: Got first big Metro League triumph out of the way at Lumen Field, and look to keep things rolling against well-coached Seattle Prep.

Up next: Frida at Rocklin of California

Last result: 42-14 win over then-No. 22 Ferndale (3A)

Last ranking: No. 4

Ranking rationale: Everything looked free-flowing for Grizzlies last week at Lumen Field. Won't be at all easy on road against tough northern California program.

Up next: Friday vs. Roosevelt (3A)

Last result: 48-14 win over Bishop Blanchet (3A)

Last ranking: No. 5

Ranking rationale: So far, so good for the Crusaders, who are setting themselves up with momentum before meeting big hitters of the Metro League.

Up next: Thursday at Mercer Island (3A)

Last result: 54-13 win over Liberty of Issaquah (3A)

Last ranking: No. 7

Ranking rationale: First Bellevue win finally arrived - in mid-September. Now the real question from here on out - will Wolverines lose again in 3A KingCo?

Up next: Friday vs Sedro-Woolley (2A)

Last result: 41-13 win over Squalicum (2A)

Last ranking: No. 8

Ranking rationale: When you can make it look THAT easy in a tough district, you know you are elite. Lions did against Storm, and this next one is even bigger.

Up next: Friday vs. Mount Tahoma (3A)

Last result: 42-28 win over then-No. 23 Camas (4A)

Last ranking: No. 9

Ranking rationale: Whew!! QB Gabarri Johnson, RB Navarre Dixon and the Abes' offense went for 700 yards last week. Can they be slowed down?

Up next: Friday at Mead (3A)

Last result: 35-6 win over Ferris

Last ranking: No. 12

Ranking rationale: Flipped the script from Week 2 loss in Washington, D.C. as Bullpups handed out first 4A/3A GSL blowout victory last week.

Up next: Friday vs. No. 17 Sumner (4A)

Last result: 28-7 win over South Kitsap (4A)

Last ranking: No. 20

Ranking rationale: A win Friday, and Vikings are clearly in 4A SPSL championship driver's seat for first time since 2018. They want to keep this thing rolling.

Up next: Friday vs. Kamiakin (4A)

Last result: 54-20 win over Sunnyside (4A)

Last ranking: No. 13

Ranking rationale: After three easy victories, the first real test is here for the Lions, who meet their district rivals, who also happen to be reigning MCC winners.

Up next: Friday at No. 23 Chiawana (4A)

Last result: 21-14 win over Hanford (4A)

Last ranking: No. 14

Ranking rationale: Bombers have shown this season they can win close games (two one-score wins) - which is a good trait to have in tough MCC.

Up next: Saturday vs. Decatur (4A)

Last result: 44-13 win over Kentwood (4A)

Last ranking: No. 19

Ranking rationale: The Lancers' offense has been flying high the past two weeks. Defense also had been part of the scoring parade as well. Quietly humming now.

Up next: Friday vs. Stadium (3A)

Last result: 33-14 win over Bonney Lake (3A)

Last ranking: No. 15

Ranking rationale: Lakes picked up where it left off after waiting 13 days between games because of an air-quality cancellation against River Ridge.

Up next: Thursday vs. Curtis (4A)

Last result: 28-18 win over then-No. 6 Sumner (4A)

Last ranking: No. 24

Ranking rationale: Is this the most complete team in the 4A SPSL? Jaguars make case after one of the biggest wins in school history.

Up next: Friday vs. Lynnwood (3A)

Last result: 44-14 win over Kamiak (4A)

Last ranking: No. 17

Ranking rationale: Bearcats open season with three consecutive wins scoring 40 or more points. That streak should continue against 3A Wesco foe Lynnwood.

Up next: Friday at No 10 Puyallup (4A)

Last result: 28-18 loss to then-No. 24 Emerald Ridge (4A)

Last ranking: No. 6

Ranking rationale: Magic ran out after two other come-from-behind wins. Now what? They know if they want to remain in 4A SPSL race, this is a must win.

Up next: Friday at Bishop Blanchet (3A)

Last result: 48-7 win over Seattle Prep (3A)

Last ranking: No. 18

Ranking rationale: For those waiting for the wheels to fall off - ain't happening. Infusion of young talent around QB EJ Caminong make Bulldogs lethal.

Up next: Friday vs. Issaquah (4A)

Last result: 21-7 loss to Skyline (4A)

Last ranking: No. 11

Ranking rationale: Team suffers first regular-season loss in Kyle Snell era. Thing is, whole 4A KingCo appears messy, so Wolves certainly can have last laugh.

Up next: Friday at Bellarmine Prep (4A)

Last result: 28-17 win over Olympia (4A)

Last ranking: No. 21

Ranking rationale: Down 17-7 on road, it could have gone sideways for reigning Class 4A champions. It didn't. Good sign for new crew trying to find itself on fly.

Up next: Friday vs. Mount Vernon (3A)

Last result: 38-14 win over Oak Harbor (3A)

Last ranking: No. 25

Ranking rationale: Real 3A Wesco tests are still in front of the Spartans, but RB Ryder Bumgarner and the rest of offense have looked great through three weeks.

Up next: Friday vs. Ballard

Last result: 22-0 loss to No. 3 O'Dea

Last ranking: No. 16

Ranking rationale: Offensive inefficiency was undoing against Irish, but this is still a team with plenty of weapons to beat Metro's other heavy hitters in coming weeks.

Up next: Friday vs. No. 12 Richland (4A)

Last result: 42-6 win over Pasco (4A)

Last ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: Deserve to be elevated in the top 25 this week after undefeated start - and a victory this week would only solidify their standing.

Up next: Friday vs. Kamiak (4A)

Last result: 28-10 win over then-No. 10 Bothell (4A)

Last ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: Maybe this was the 4A GSHL's best team all along. Storm certainly has most impressive win of anybody in league after Bothell upset.

Up next: Friday vs. North Creek (4A)

Last result: 28-10 loss to Skyview (4A)

Last ranking: No. 10

Ranking rationale: What track is "Blue Train" going down? This is a critical week for the up-and-down Cougars against their Northshore District counterpart.