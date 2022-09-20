Read full article on original website
Residents discuss activities, quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to previous letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’m impressed with the work of the Chamber of Commerce – they promote and organize a constant series of public...
More than $770,000 raised by over 2,500 donors during 33-hour Give4Marion event
More than 2,500 individuals donated over $770,000 to local nonprofit organizations during this year’s extended 33-hour Give4Marion fundraising event. The third installment of the event raised $771,075 for 87 different nonprofit organizations, according to the Give4Marion website. A total of 2,537 donors made individual donations during the event. In...
Linda Downey
Linda Lee Maines Downey, was called to her heavenly home on September 8, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. She was 82 years young. Linda was born September 5, 1940, in Fort Worth to Howard Maines and Mary Fisher. She graduated from Wakefield High school in Arlington, Virginia in 1958, but celebrated her Texas roots. In 1959, Linda met Patrick Downey and they married July 9, 1960. She passed peacefully in her home in Ocala, Florida with family surrounding her.
Local soup kitchen needs donations for Snack Pack Program
More than 300 students are relying on the food provided by the Wildwood Soup Kitchen’s Snack Pack Program this year. Barb McManus, president of the soup kitchen’s board of directors, said the number of students the program serves has doubled this year. To help meet that need, the...
Allison Denise Seickel
It is with great sadness that the family of Allison Denise Seickel announces her passing, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 19 years old. She was born in David, Chiriqui, Panama on April 9, 2003, the daughter of Andrew F. Seickel Jr., and Lorena Caballero Seickel. She grew up in Panama in her younger years and spent most of her life in Ocala, Florida where she was a 2021 graduate of Westport High School. She completed her dual-enrollment associates degree at the College of Central Florida and was currently pursuing a Marketing Degree at the University of Central Florida.
First Friday Art Walk kicks off 2022-2023 season on October 7
The City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division will restart its popular First Friday Art Walk on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., in downtown Ocala. The following activities will be included in October’s event:. Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local nonprofit...
CareerSource CLM will hold a job fair
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Marion County general job fair on Thursday. It is being hosted by CareerSource and is open to any job at any experience level. It will run from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The job fair will be held at the College of Central Florida in the Klein Center in Ocala.
City of Belleview’s Community Yard Sale returns on October 15
The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road). Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview City Hall (5343 SE Abshier Boulevard) beginning on Monday, October 3 through Thursday, October 13. These donations can be dropped off during regular business hours on Monday through Thursday, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Marie Louise Belvedere Longo
Marie Louise Belvedere Longo, 92, died peacefully at home in Ocala, Florida on September 8, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Nicholas W. Longo of Newark, NJ (1921-2007), and three siblings, sister Rose Belvedere of Brooklyn, NY and her twin brothers, Joseph and Louis Belvedere, of Wichita Falls and Odessa, Texas. She is survived by her son Gerard Longo and daughter-in-law Maja Bartkova Longo of Pittsburgh, PA: daughter Maria Longo of Ft. Meyers, FL; daughter Regina Longo and son-in-law Jean-Philippe Voiron of Providence, RI; daughter Christina Longo of Jacksonville, FL; and her three beautiful granddaughters Stella, Mia, and Gia.
School safety measures recommended after districtwide security assessment
The Marion County school district is working to improve everything from fences and door buzzers to cameras and window tinting following a recent safety assessment of every school in the county conducted by a team from the state Office of Safe Schools. Dennis McFatten, director of Safe Schools for the...
Clyde Leneal Taylor
Clyde Leneal Taylor passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1953, to the union of Robert Taylor and Julia Cook Taylor in Ocala, Florida. He received his formal education from North Marion High School in Citra. On December 15, 1984, Clyde was united in Holy matrimony...
Kendra Diane Phipps Baum
Kendra Diane Phipps Baum, 60, of Weirsdale, FL passed away on Sunday September 11, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to the late Leonard Morris Phipps and Patricia Brodigan Phipps. She grew up in Lake County, FL, graduated from Tavares High School, and was a longtime employee of Alltel in Tallahassee,Fl, as well as Social Services Director for The Villages Health and Rehab. She enjoyed cooking, music, camping, gardening, crocheting, painting, fishing, going to the beach, and always ready for road trips.
New playground at Cougar Park opens to public
A brand-new playground is now open to the public at Cougar Park in Fort McCoy. “We cannot wait to see our citizens experiencing this beautiful new play space,” stated the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department on its Facebook webpage. The playground will entertain the park’s younger visitors with its new slide, net bridge, hammock, swings, and more.
Barbara Marie Lyons
Barbara (Barb) Marie Lyons (nee Laman) passed away in her home in Ocala, FL on September 13, 2022. Barb grew up in Elmwood Park, IL, and graduated from Elmwood Park High School before attending Western Illinois University (WIU). While attending WIU, she met and eventually married John Stephen (Steve) Phillips. They had two children, Heather and Gerry. Barb and Steve resided in Pittsfield, IL, Rushville, IL, Woodstock, IL, Cary, IL, Macomb, IL, and Champaign, IL.
Teen fatally struck by school maintenance vehicle
OCALA, FL– A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was struck by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle. The incident occurred Thursday around 6:50 a.m. while the teen was riding on the back of his mother’s motorcycle. According to the report, the teen and...
Ocala preparing to host tire amnesty day for residents
The City of Ocala will be providing free tire disposal for residents on Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tire disposal locations will be set up at the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center (255 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and at the corner of NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
Lisa Brown Jackson
Lisa Brown Jackson, a lifelong resident of Ocala, Florida, passed away on September 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Lisa was born on May 23, 1970, to Phelix and Jan Brown. She was a graduate of Forest High School. Lisa worked for the Walmart corporation for 31 years. She was a devoted sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend. Lisa’s nature was to leave every person she met better off than how she found them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marion County commissioners adopt $1.2 billion budget for 2022-2023
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has adopted a $1.2 billion budget for next fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The total adopted budget includes the countywide budget of $854.3 million and another $349.8 million for non-countywide entities. During the final budget public...
Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’
When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
