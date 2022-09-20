It is with great sadness that the family of Allison Denise Seickel announces her passing, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 19 years old. She was born in David, Chiriqui, Panama on April 9, 2003, the daughter of Andrew F. Seickel Jr., and Lorena Caballero Seickel. She grew up in Panama in her younger years and spent most of her life in Ocala, Florida where she was a 2021 graduate of Westport High School. She completed her dual-enrollment associates degree at the College of Central Florida and was currently pursuing a Marketing Degree at the University of Central Florida.

OCALA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO