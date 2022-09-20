ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal backyard stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man nicknamed “Porkchop” for an August homicide. Christopher Rawlings, 26, who goes by the nickname “Porkchop,” is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Aaron Flora. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Flora deceased in...
cbs4indy.com

Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
WISH-TV

Final suspect found guilty in murder of Amanda Blackburn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2015 has been found guilty by a judge following a bench trial. Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. had been accused of murdering Amanda Blackburn during a home invasion in November 2015. Blackburn was the pregnant wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
FOX59

Second suspect in Muncie armed robbery arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face. Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery. According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson are accused of committing the robbery […]
WTHR

Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
wrtv.com

Man found guilty of murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn

INDIANAPOLIS — One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been convicted of murder. Marion Superior Court Judge Grant Hawkins found Larry Jo Taylor guilty of two counts of murder but not guilty of a third in the death of Amanda Blackburn after a four-day bench trial. Taylor was also acquitted of a robbery charge, but found guilty on other charges, including:
FOX59

Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
WISH-TV

Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
WTWO/WAWV

Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
