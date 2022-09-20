Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal backyard stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man nicknamed “Porkchop” for an August homicide. Christopher Rawlings, 26, who goes by the nickname “Porkchop,” is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Aaron Flora. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Flora deceased in...
cbs4indy.com
Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in mid-August, IMPD said, when two men showed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Final suspect found guilty in murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2015 has been found guilty by a judge following a bench trial. Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. had been accused of murdering Amanda Blackburn during a home invasion in November 2015. Blackburn was the pregnant wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
Second suspect in Muncie armed robbery arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face. Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery. According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson are accused of committing the robbery […]
3 shot, 1 dead after shooting near church on Indianapolis' north side
Three people were shot and one died in a shooting near a church Thursday afternoon on the city's north side, according to IMPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
Man dead, 2 others injured in shooting near Indianapolis church
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting near a north side church by East 29th Street and North College Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Walter F. Goodloe, 61, was killed, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Two other men were wounded. Officers were called to check...
wrtv.com
Man found guilty of murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been convicted of murder. Marion Superior Court Judge Grant Hawkins found Larry Jo Taylor guilty of two counts of murder but not guilty of a third in the death of Amanda Blackburn after a four-day bench trial. Taylor was also acquitted of a robbery charge, but found guilty on other charges, including:
Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
Howard’s passenger recalled being hit by glass from either the windshield or passenger window. He asked Howard, “Did you hit someone?” She replied, “I think I hit somebody,” according to court documents. The passenger said he told Howard to pull over; when they stopped, someone flagged them down to tell them they had a scooter […]
IN Supreme Court hears appeal by woman who killed young stepdaughter
The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeal from a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter.
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.
wrtv.com
Man convicted of aggravated battery, more stemming from 2019 White Castle shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men charged in connection to a May 2019 shooting of judges outside a downtown White Castle restaurant has been found guilty of aggravated battery and other crimes. Brandon Kaiser was convicted on seven out of eight felony charges and one misdemeanor by a jury...
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
wrtv.com
One of four who involved in death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg found guilty of murder
BROWNSBURG — One of the four suspects in the December 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood in Brownsburg has been found guilty of murder. Kamarion Moody was convicted of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness. Officers responded to a shooting in the 10200 block of Haag Road in...
Comments / 0