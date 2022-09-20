ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WVNS

West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A proposal to cap the potency of medical marijuana could do more harm than good. The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board met a few weeks ago to discuss a proposal to cap the potency of THC in medical marijuana to ten percent. Adam Goers, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs with […]
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
Hinton News

Treasurer Moore announces $4.2 Million worth of WV cash now checks mailed to recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, innovative unclaimed property program, and I encourage residents to be on the lookout for the envelope from our Office containing a check with their money,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is one more way in which we’ve worked to modernize the State Treasurer’s Office...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government

When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases continue decline in West Virginia; three more deaths added

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total continued to decline Tuesday while health officials reported three more virus-related deaths. The active total dipped further below 2,000 for a second straight day to 1,782, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state added 442 new positive cases for the day.
