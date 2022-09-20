Read full article on original website
Active COVID cases in West Virginia rise slightly; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia bumped up slightly on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported and hospitalizations fell by two. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release listed active virus cases at 1,726 – up 64 cases...
West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
Walmart jobs in West Virginia and Ohio: Company plans to hire 40K associates for the holidays
Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday.
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A proposal to cap the potency of medical marijuana could do more harm than good. The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board met a few weeks ago to discuss a proposal to cap the potency of THC in medical marijuana to ten percent. Adam Goers, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs with […]
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
Governor Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow season
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice reminds residents that West Virginians deer archery and crossbow season starts on Saturday, September 24. Resident and non-resident hunters must purchase licenses and deer stamps by 11.59 pm on Friday, September 23. West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow season will remain open...
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday, while active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 72-year-old man from Kanawha County. a 66-year-old man from Monongalia County.
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
Treasurer Moore announces $4.2 Million worth of WV cash now checks mailed to recipients
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, innovative unclaimed property program, and I encourage residents to be on the lookout for the envelope from our Office containing a check with their money,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is one more way in which we’ve worked to modernize the State Treasurer’s Office...
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map
CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
West Virginia ranked last for ‘happiest state’ in 2022
Across the 50 states, West Virginia ranked 50th on WalletHub's "2022 Happiest States in America."
West Virginia hunters’ last chance to buy deer stamps is this weekend
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resouces wants to remind hunters to buy deer stamps before archery season starts on Saturday.
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
Active COVID-19 cases continue decline in West Virginia; three more deaths added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total continued to decline Tuesday while health officials reported three more virus-related deaths. The active total dipped further below 2,000 for a second straight day to 1,782, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state added 442 new positive cases for the day.
