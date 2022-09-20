ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capitolhillseattle.com

As Seattle prepares to move beyond ‘urban villages,’ EcoDistrict forum to share vision for a more ‘inclusive, connected, safe, and healthy Capitol Hill’

Capitol Hill Station Plaza – 918 E Barbara Bailey Way. Each year, the Capitol Hill EcoDistrict brings together community stakeholders to address a topic or an issue affecting the neighborhood. It is an opportunity to come together, celebrate the cultural richness of Capitol Hill, and to engage in thoughtful dialogue.
capitolhillseattle.com

Three Capitol Hill clubs, three futures: Neighbours ‘under new ownership,’ former R Place shaped as restaurant project, Q marks 10 years of dancing on Broadway

Three centers of Capitol Hill nightlife face very different futures as a new owner has closed a $2.7 million deal to purchase iconic Capitol Hill gay dance bar Neighbours. Meanwhile, the next life for the former R Place is taking shape while Broadway club Q is marking 10 years in the neighborhood with plans for changes behind the scenes.
