Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
KWQC
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
KWQC
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department
New Figgge Art Museum exhibit focuses on artwork created by cancer survivor. The “Living Proof Exhibit” is at the Figge through Jan. 1, 2023. Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Police dispatched for possible gun at middle school
The Moline Police Department was dispatched to a middle school regarding a student in possession of a gun. On September 22 at approximately 8:09 a.m., a middle-school-aged student was observed entering John Deere Middle School on 11th St. in Moline with what appeared to be a handgun. This was reported to the School Resource Officer (SRO), who immediately took action. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement began a response. A second Moline police officer arrived at the school at 8:11 a.m. and assisted in the search for the student. The SRO located the student at 8:14 a.m. and found that the student had a BB gun and not a real firearm.
KWQC
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man is dead after police say he was hit while riding his bike on Waller Road/Illinois Route 78. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to Waller Road/IL Route 84, north of Spring Valley Road for a report of a crash with a bicyclist, according to a media release.
KWQC
Police: Student injured after being hit by bus in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department responded Wednesday to the report of a student hit by a bus. According to police, with the help of the Burlington school district, they found a student who got off the bus, bent down to tie his shoe and was hit by the back of the bus as it pulled away.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. A Scott County jury in July convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 20, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. During a hearing...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
KWQC
Davenport man charged with assaulting woman, taking her cell phone
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he punched and bit a woman, took her cell phone, and would not let her out of a vehicle. Marvie Oshay Perkins, 19, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Wednesday on charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; false imprisonment, also a serious misdemeanor; and violation of a no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor.
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
Two people assaulted in Rock Falls Monday evening, four teen suspects arrested
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Four teenagers were arrested Monday evening after they were identified as the suspects of two assaults and a theft, according to the Rock Falls Police Department. Police say that on Sept. 19 at about 6:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 10th Street...
KWQC
Kewanee man charged with making threats toward former employer
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made threats toward his former employer. The Kewanee Police Department responded Wednesday to Great Dane on Kentville Road for a report of a former employee making threats toward the business and its employees. Officers subsequently arrested...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she is, police ask you to call...
Police seek mother of toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication
After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, weighs 125 pounds. She […]
WOWT
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday night, according to Iowa State Police. According to a crash report, troopers were involved in a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16...
ourquadcities.com
Bicyclist dies of injuries from traffic crash
A Clinton man died as a result of injuries sustained from a traffic crash involving a sedan. On September 21 at 3:15 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies responded to Waller Road (Illinois 84), north of Spring Valley Road, in rural Fulton for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that John W. Forrest, 67, was riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road when a southbound vehicle struck him.
High-speed chase leads to crash, death of Davenport woman
DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to the Iowa State Patrol, one person is dead and another seriously injured after a Wednesday night police pursuit resulted in a crash near Pleasant Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Alecia M. Garcia, a 24-year-old from Davenport, was identified as the woman killed in...
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
Comments / 0