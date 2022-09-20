ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine

The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
NECN

Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
WMTW

Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
americanmilitarynews.com

Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled

William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
wabi.tv

Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
mainepublic.org

With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance

With colder temperatures on the way, high fuel costs are pushing more Mainers to apply for heating assistance. Community action agencies have taken in a little more than 18,000 applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) since mid-July, according to MaineHousing. That's almost triple the number of applications —...
observer-me.com

The special deer hunting season you may not know about

You’re driving down the road in mid-September and you see it. There’s a pickup truck in front of you with a deer in the bed. You scratch your head, because you know Maine’s archery and crossbow season on deer starts in October, and the regular firearms season isn’t until November.
wabi.tv

DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
94.9 HOM

Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
newscentermaine.com

Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
PORTLAND, ME

