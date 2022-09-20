Read full article on original website
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
WMTW
Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
mainepublic.org
From health care to land conservation, LePage has a hard time outrunning his past
The Mills administration this week championed a significant drop in the state’s rate of uninsured residents, an improvement stemming from Democrats’ hard-fought battle with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income Mainers. That yearslong fight could also serve as a point of contrast in...
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
americanmilitarynews.com
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled
William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
mainepublic.org
A tribe is restoring a northern Maine river so that it'll be cooler and more hospitable to salmon
There are eight Maine rivers that are federally recognized as having distinct populations of Atlantic salmon, from the Sheepscot River in the Midcoast, to the Denny's River Down East. But salmon also once spawned further north, in Aroostook County, and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is trying to bring...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
mainepublic.org
With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance
With colder temperatures on the way, high fuel costs are pushing more Mainers to apply for heating assistance. Community action agencies have taken in a little more than 18,000 applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) since mid-July, according to MaineHousing. That's almost triple the number of applications —...
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
observer-me.com
The special deer hunting season you may not know about
You’re driving down the road in mid-September and you see it. There’s a pickup truck in front of you with a deer in the bed. You scratch your head, because you know Maine’s archery and crossbow season on deer starts in October, and the regular firearms season isn’t until November.
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
wabi.tv
DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
newscentermaine.com
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
