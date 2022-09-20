ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Google is creating more jobs and homes in Chicago

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Google Effect? Experts Say Tech Giant’s Thompson Center Move Could Bring More Residents Downtown: There could be a spike in investment around the Thompson Center as developers create housing and convert buildings for an influx of Google workers, real estate leaders said.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Pilot Project Brewing is coming to Milwaukee

CEO and co-founder of Pilot Project Brewing Dan Abel joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about the company’s expansion to Milwaukee. Dan later elaborates on what it’s like to operate a brewery incubator and what that means exactly.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown featuring Lake Forest, Sept. 29

WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series will highlight Lake Forest on Thursday, September 29. Located about 30 miles north of the Loop in Lake County along Lake Michigan, Lake Forest is part of the area known as Chicago’s North Shore. Originally Potawatomi land, white settlers began farming the land...
LAKE FOREST, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: The Lorali to reopen in Uptown

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments: The Lorali, empty since 2019, is the latest single-room occupancy building to be redeveloped into market-rate apartments in Uptown.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Chicago Tribune
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago children's hospital ups security after 'Libs of TikTok' social post

CHICAGO - Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is increasing its security after their Gender Development Program was targeted on Twitter. An account called "Libs of TikTok" has criticized children's hospitals nationwide, including Lurie's, for their care of transgender young people. A spokesperson from Lurie’s told the Chicago Tribune the hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
Gizmodo

Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds

Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

‘Broken Icarus’ author discusses 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, aviation and rise of fascism

In this podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with author David Hanna on his new book: “Broken Icarus: The 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, The Golden Age of Aviation, and the Rise of Fascism.” A fascinating time in our world history which all converges in Chicago for an historic event. It was a time of the Depression, a time with both FDR and Hitler came to power, but in Chicago, it was a stage for the most forward looking international exhibition in history. Hanna, an historian and history teacher, brings these worlds together to make understandable, a complex interaction between the changing political scene and world challenges, and yet a dream for what the future could be. Where else could a World’s Fair, Mussolini, and a Zeppelin all come together in one place than in Chicago during this magical time.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Homeless
Greater Milwaukee Today

Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward

For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
PLAINFIELD, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to fast food and delicious desserts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Victory Grill. Located at 2246 N. Milwaukee in Chicago, they are known for serving late night fast food, like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and shakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Café Cremerie, located at 615 N. State in Chicago. They are known for serving popcorn, sponge cake, and wine.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!

If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The reason behind the rise in banned books

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the director of the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why organized political groups are involved in the rise of banned books across the nation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question

CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy