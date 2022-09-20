In this podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with author David Hanna on his new book: “Broken Icarus: The 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, The Golden Age of Aviation, and the Rise of Fascism.” A fascinating time in our world history which all converges in Chicago for an historic event. It was a time of the Depression, a time with both FDR and Hitler came to power, but in Chicago, it was a stage for the most forward looking international exhibition in history. Hanna, an historian and history teacher, brings these worlds together to make understandable, a complex interaction between the changing political scene and world challenges, and yet a dream for what the future could be. Where else could a World’s Fair, Mussolini, and a Zeppelin all come together in one place than in Chicago during this magical time.

