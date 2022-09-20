Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Google is creating more jobs and homes in Chicago
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Google Effect? Experts Say Tech Giant’s Thompson Center Move Could Bring More Residents Downtown: There could be a spike in investment around the Thompson Center as developers create housing and convert buildings for an influx of Google workers, real estate leaders said.
wgnradio.com
Could Google’s move to the Thompson Center bring more residents downtown?
Melody Mercado, reporter for Block Club Chicago, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about her article detailing how Google moving to the Thompson Center could potentially bring more residents downtown. To read her full article, click here.
wgnradio.com
Pilot Project Brewing is coming to Milwaukee
CEO and co-founder of Pilot Project Brewing Dan Abel joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about the company’s expansion to Milwaukee. Dan later elaborates on what it’s like to operate a brewery incubator and what that means exactly.
wgnradio.com
Will ‘March Fourth’ rally in DC have an impact on gun control?
Kitty Brandtner, founder of March Fourth, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the group’s recent march to the Washington, DC, with the goal of banning assault weapons on a federal level. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown featuring Lake Forest, Sept. 29
WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series will highlight Lake Forest on Thursday, September 29. Located about 30 miles north of the Loop in Lake County along Lake Michigan, Lake Forest is part of the area known as Chicago’s North Shore. Originally Potawatomi land, white settlers began farming the land...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: The Lorali to reopen in Uptown
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments: The Lorali, empty since 2019, is the latest single-room occupancy building to be redeveloped into market-rate apartments in Uptown.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Timing, Is Pandemic Over?
When is the best time to get the new COVID booster shots, particularly for people who recently recovered from the virus?. Chicago's top doctor weighed in on that and the effectiveness of the new vaccines. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top...
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago children's hospital ups security after 'Libs of TikTok' social post
CHICAGO - Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is increasing its security after their Gender Development Program was targeted on Twitter. An account called "Libs of TikTok" has criticized children's hospitals nationwide, including Lurie's, for their care of transgender young people. A spokesperson from Lurie’s told the Chicago Tribune the hospital...
Gizmodo
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
wgnradio.com
‘Broken Icarus’ author discusses 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, aviation and rise of fascism
In this podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with author David Hanna on his new book: “Broken Icarus: The 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, The Golden Age of Aviation, and the Rise of Fascism.” A fascinating time in our world history which all converges in Chicago for an historic event. It was a time of the Depression, a time with both FDR and Hitler came to power, but in Chicago, it was a stage for the most forward looking international exhibition in history. Hanna, an historian and history teacher, brings these worlds together to make understandable, a complex interaction between the changing political scene and world challenges, and yet a dream for what the future could be. Where else could a World’s Fair, Mussolini, and a Zeppelin all come together in one place than in Chicago during this magical time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward
For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to fast food and delicious desserts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Victory Grill. Located at 2246 N. Milwaukee in Chicago, they are known for serving late night fast food, like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and shakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Café Cremerie, located at 615 N. State in Chicago. They are known for serving popcorn, sponge cake, and wine.
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!
If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
wgnradio.com
The reason behind the rise in banned books
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the director of the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why organized political groups are involved in the rise of banned books across the nation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmland Property Lured Many in Chicago Area
It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, Ill., staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farm land, online advertisements for “Norris Outdoor Adventure” showed water slides, a rope swing, games...
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Comments / 2