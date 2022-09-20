Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County home
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
KLTV
Crews contain 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire crews are monitoring a 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire was located north of the Laneville community, off Farm-to-Market Road 225, between Mount Enterprise and Henderson. The Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Meloney Ferguson, president of the Gregg County Master Gardener Association, and Gregg County Ag Agent Shaniqua Davis about the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Longview Arboretum. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is waiving pet adoption fees for a donation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. One of their employees, James Boling, lost his son Hayden to cancer last February. So, to help the cause and help clear the shelter, they decided to see what they could do. Animal Service Manager Chris Kemper says most people have been directly or indirectly affected by cancer, so they came up with a free pet adoption for a donation.
KLTV
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX
Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
Motorcyclist dead after truck hits him on Highway 64 outside Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is dead, and a woman taken to the hospital following a Wednesday evening wreck on State Highway 64, just outside of Tyler. According to a DPS preliminary investigation, Phyllis Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was traveling north on County Road 210 and stopped at the intersection of HWY 64. […]
KLTV
Quitman burglary victim finds husband’s ashes dumped from urn
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been arrested for allegedly tossing the cremated ashes from an urn while burglarizing a home, according to an affidavit. According to the affidavit, the victim called Quitman police reporting “found property” -- a chainsaw and bicycle -- that did not belong to her in the bushes outside her home in the 800 block of N. Winnsboro St. on May 22.
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
1 woman dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle wreck near Whitehouse
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Troup woman is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on State Highway 110 four miles south of Whitehouse. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was driving northbound on Mixon Road (County Road 2177), and Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on State Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
East Texas State Fair returns this year
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
KTBS
KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
Rusk County Sheriff: It’s baby copperhead season, be watchful
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook Wednesday to remind everyone it’s baby copperhead season. The post explains that copperheads like damp areas, so watch around toys, dog bowls, flower pots, etc. Remember to look before you grab anything outside. One way to identify them is that baby copperheads […]
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
Comments / 0