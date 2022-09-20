Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Huracán successor to downsize to turbo V-8?
Lamborghini's lineup will be fully electrified by the end of 2024, with the Urus and the successors to the Aventador and Huracán all expected to adopt plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Aventador successor will come first. Already spotted in prototype form, it's due in 2023 with an updated version of...
Road & Track
It Sounds Like the Acura NSX Will Return as an EV
The current Acura NSX is just about done for. The company launched a farewell trim called the Type S back in 2021, limited to just 300 units in the United States. It sold out in just 24 hours, marking the end for the second-gen Honda supercar. According to one executive at speaking with Nikki Asia, we could see the NSX name revived yet again.
Meet The Fastest-Charging EV Yet: 124 Miles Of Range In Five Minutes
The selection of electric vehicles for consumers to choose from continues to grow. Many now have a decent range of at least 300 miles and more attainable alternatives like the Chevrolet Equinox EV are coming. But one area that still stops many consumers from making the switch to EVs is...
VW ID. Buzz Transformed Into Paramedic EV Bus
The ID. Buzz – Volkswagen’s battery-powered bus for the family or the business – has been in production since June this year. It is already enjoying strong demand from customers and the Wolfsburg-based automaker wants to keep the momentum high and has plans for different special versions of the model.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
'From the minor league to the pros!': Amazon is slammed for promoting an ex-prison exec to run its notorious fulfilment center warehouse training - where staff complain of zero breaks while drivers have to pee in bottles
Amazon has come under fire for promoting an ex-prison exec to run its notorious fulfilment center warehouse training - which has faced a slew of misconduct allegations in recent years. Dayna Howard, a former manager at private prison and detention center firm Corrections Corporation of America, is now in charge...
Electric Ram Revolution Concept Confirmed For November Debut
Ram’s electric pickup truck will enter production in 2024. But before that happens, Ram has to show off the concept. The big reveal will happen this November, the night before the LA Auto Show. The unnamed production version won’t debut until sometime next year. We know very little...
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
Hyundai N Almost Built A $150,000 Mid-Engined Hypercar
Considering the enduring success of the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI, it made a lot of sense for Hyundai's first high-performance N model to be a hot hatchback too. Under the guidance of former BMW M boss Albert Biermann, Hyundai launched the revered i30 N in Europe in 2017.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
See Ken Block Test His 730-HP Audi Sport Quattro At Willow Springs
Just in case you missed our subheadline above, this is indeed a replica of the legendary Audi Sport Quattro. Only 214 original cars were built back in the day, and not all were designed for street use. One doesn't simply buy an old Sport Quattro for the purposes of creating a monster AWD tire slayer, so Ken Block did the next best thing. He bought a replica.
Armored, Six-Wheel Toyota Land Cruiser Debuts With Drone Destroyer
Toyota launched the latest Land Cruiser (J300) in 2021 but it's still making the J70 introduced in 1984. In fact, orders have been halted taken because demand is exceeding supply. Despite its venerable age, the go-anywhere truck isn't showing signs of slowing down since updates are being made to meet tougher safety regulations. In the meantime, a company specialized in armored vehicles has launched one of the wildest conversions we've ever seen.
Ford Boss Says Mustang Mach-E Allowed The ICE Pony Car To Survive
Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
Mercedes Teases Its First Virtual Show Car
Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener teases the brand's first all-virtual show car on his Instagram. Based on the hashtags he uses in the post, the vehicle might debut during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship that runs from September 29 to November 5. Wagener's teaser drapes the car...
Uber Cars Will Be Only Electric From 2030
Uber is on a mission to lower its ecological footprint with the adoption of more and more zero-emissions vehicles in its fleet. The ride-sharing platform expands its Comfort Electric program to additional 15 US cities thus now making it available to a total of 25 cities in North America. But that’s just the beginning as Uber wants to go fully electric by the end of the decade.
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights
The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 but the bigger supercar is sticking with V12 power. Lamborghini has also pledged to skip forced induction for its flagship model, deciding to use a NA engine once again. Both performance cars will be hybrids to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, with the Urus to follow suit. Meanwhile, the most muscular raging bull of them all has been caught testing.
Motor1.com
