FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
nsjonline.com
Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
jocoreport.com
New Principal At McGee’s Crossroads Elementary Looks To The Horizon
Lyndsey Dunn may be a small town girl, but as the new principal for McGee’s Crossroads Elementary her vision is large. A native of Washington County, North Carolina, about 45 minutes from the Outer Banks, Dunn is warm and sunny, just like the beaches she comes from. Her Johnston...
cbs17
WCPSS reassignment plan would move students from more than 2 dozen schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though no new schools are opening in Wake County next year, some students will be assigned to different schools for the 2023-24 school year. Tuesday, the school board got a look at the first draft of the enrollment plan. Eight-year-old Alexandros loves his school.
Threatening message prompts extra security for Enloe High School on Friday
Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh has extra security on Friday after the discovery of a threat. The school's principal said someone wrote a disturbing message on a bathroom wall Wednesday. The threat, written in blue marker, said "Shooting up the school on 9-23-2022," with a heart drawn underneath the...
Some Wake students could move to other schools in 2023. Are your children affected?
Even though no new schools are opening, the district says some students need to change schools to help deal with crowding.
Swift Creek Elementary celebrates 90 years with final party before it’s torn down
The Wake County school will host an anniversary celebration Saturday. Next year, it will be torn down to make way for a new campus.
Risk to student safety cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
Threat made against Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill football game not credible, school officials say
Chapel Hill, N.C. — School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to letters sent from the principals of both high schools and...
Queer Prom allows local LGBTQIA+ community safe space not always afforded in high school
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prom is supposed to be a magical night, a coming of age moment in most young people's lives. However, not all people have the opportunity to safely be themselves during their high school years – or attend prom with the person of their desire. For...
cbs17
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
cbs17
‘Non-credible’ threat to Raleigh high school leads to police presence for rest of week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Additional police officers will be present at Enloe High School for the rest of the week after what was described as a non-credible threat to the school was made, officials said. Dr. Jackie Jordan, the school’s principal, said Thursday that a “threatening message” was written...
WXII 12
North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
Two Orange County High students taken to hospital after eating snack at school
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two Orange County High School students are recovering after getting sick while eating a snack at school Thursday. WRAL News learned of the situation after concerns were raised on social media. We've been able to confirm that the incident involved a snack bar that was not...
From homelessness to PhD program: Desire to help others set man on path to success
After experiencing homelessness on the streets and shelters of Raleigh for 20 years, Michael Watkins says it feels surreal to be in a doctoral degree program. During those two decades without a home, Watkins admits he sometimes feared he wouldn't wake up each morning – and sometimes, he says, his peers didn't. But even struggling with basic needs like finding food, finding a place to sleep and battling drug addiction, Watkins says a love of serving others and a desire to make an impact on the world eventually pushed him to make a big change.
A former UNC graduate student says her professors forced her out of her PhD program. Now she is filing a discrimination lawsuit
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — When Angelica Rose Brown was accepted into the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Business School PhD. Program in 2020, she said it brought her one step closer to her career aspirations. Brown entered the program that year with high hopes: she wanted to do...
cbs17
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
Wake election workers testing hundreds of machines for upcoming general election
RALEIGH, N.C. — While early voting for the general election in November is still a month away, it's a very busy time at the Wake County Board of Elections, where testing is underway on the machines that will count the ballots. Bipartisan teams of precinct officials are spending weeks...
Football game between Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill postponed due to threat
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School has been postponed due to threats made around the game. According to letters sent from the principals of both high schools and posted to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools...
