ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Longview, TX
Accidents
KLTV

WebXtra: Landmarks of Longview gives tour of significant homes

The View’s Joy Behar welcomes new cohost, explains what keeps her coming back. East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spent some time chatting with The View’s Joy Behar and Behar’s new co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar talked about how she and her fellow co-hosts maintain friendships despite arguing frequently on the show. Griffin talked about stepping into the spot vacated by Meghan McCain as the show’s politically conservative voice. Behar also elucidated what keeps her coming back every new season.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Crews contain 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire crews are monitoring a 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire was located north of the Laneville community, off Farm-to-Market Road 225, between Mount Enterprise and Henderson. The Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#House Fire#Accident#Lfd
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Meloney Ferguson, president of the Gregg County Master Gardener Association, and Gregg County Ag Agent Shaniqua Davis about the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Longview Arboretum. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX

Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
GILMER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Quitman burglary victim finds husband’s ashes dumped from urn

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been arrested for allegedly tossing the cremated ashes from an urn while burglarizing a home, according to an affidavit. According to the affidavit, the victim called Quitman police reporting “found property” -- a chainsaw and bicycle -- that did not belong to her in the bushes outside her home in the 800 block of N. Winnsboro St. on May 22.
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 woman dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle wreck near Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Troup woman is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on State Highway 110 four miles south of Whitehouse. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was driving northbound on Mixon Road (County Road 2177), and Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on State Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy