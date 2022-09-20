Read full article on original website
Fire destroys Smith County home
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
WebXtra: Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully relocated to Texas in the 18th century. Updated:...
Rescue to Resource: Longview dog saved from euthanasia, trained as K9
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Bullock Protection in Longview gave K9 Heat a second chance at life. Heat is a two year old red nose Pitbull that was on the euthanasia list at an animal shelter. She is now a vital member of the security team and for the East Texas Community. Heat is the first […]
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
WebXtra: Landmarks of Longview gives tour of significant homes
The View’s Joy Behar welcomes new cohost, explains what keeps her coming back. East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spent some time chatting with The View’s Joy Behar and Behar’s new co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar talked about how she and her fellow co-hosts maintain friendships despite arguing frequently on the show. Griffin talked about stepping into the spot vacated by Meghan McCain as the show’s politically conservative voice. Behar also elucidated what keeps her coming back every new season.
Motorcyclist dead after truck hits him on Highway 64 outside Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is dead, and a woman taken to the hospital following a Wednesday evening wreck on State Highway 64, just outside of Tyler. According to a DPS preliminary investigation, Phyllis Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was traveling north on County Road 210 and stopped at the intersection of HWY 64. […]
Crews contain 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire crews are monitoring a 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire was located north of the Laneville community, off Farm-to-Market Road 225, between Mount Enterprise and Henderson. The Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson...
WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Meloney Ferguson, president of the Gregg County Master Gardener Association, and Gregg County Ag Agent Shaniqua Davis about the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Longview Arboretum. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX
Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
Quitman burglary victim finds husband’s ashes dumped from urn
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been arrested for allegedly tossing the cremated ashes from an urn while burglarizing a home, according to an affidavit. According to the affidavit, the victim called Quitman police reporting “found property” -- a chainsaw and bicycle -- that did not belong to her in the bushes outside her home in the 800 block of N. Winnsboro St. on May 22.
Live with Neal McCoy on East Texas Angel Network benefit weekend!
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s East Texas Angel Network benefit weekend! Neal McCoy spoke with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland about this weekend and why the network is so important. The Neal McCoy and Friends Jam Session is Saturday night at 7:00 at the Belcher Center and will benefit...
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
1 woman dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle wreck near Whitehouse
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Troup woman is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on State Highway 110 four miles south of Whitehouse. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was driving northbound on Mixon Road (County Road 2177), and Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on State Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
