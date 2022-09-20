Read full article on original website
An Old Town tradition is back this year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town tradition is back for the first time in three years. Riverfest kicks off Friday night and lasts through the weekend!. There will be live music, fireworks, a 5K race, parade, car show, craft fair, and tons of high school sports events. Friday nights...
UCP of Maine will be celebrating its 20th anniversary
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pumpkins in the Park is returning to Bangor next month as a live event. The annual fundraiser for UCP of Maine is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This is also the first in person celebration in two years. In honor of both milestones, UCP of Maine has...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Holden Police hosting charity yard sale Saturday
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is hosting a charity yard sale on Saturday, September 24th. It runs from 9 a.n. until noon right at the Holden police station. Holden’s police chief, Chris Greeley, says most of the items up for sale are brand new including clothes, sneakers...
Palmyra pink pumpkins for a cure
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Five dollar pink pumpkins are once again available in Palmyra with all the money going to cancer causes. Pat White, owner of Pat’s Propane, has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for five years. He started the effort in partnership...
Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor
A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
All nine flags are up at the Bucksport Veterans Memorial
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - You may notice something is back where it belongs in Bucksport. All nine flags are flying once again at the Veterans’ Memorial. The flag that represents the U-S Coast Guard was unable to fly after a flagpole malfunction. They say thanks to Nor’East Flag for...
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
What You Need To Know Before The Stevie Nicks Show
The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
Bangor’s Thomas Hill House reopens for events
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Thomas A. Hill House on Union Street looked back and looked ahead at tonight’s “Night at the Museum” promotion. “If Portraits Could Talk” served as a mystery puzzle hunt with prizes up for grabs. The house, built in 1836, features several...
Common Ground Country Fair is back after the Pandemic
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Over 60,000 people are expected to be at the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity this year. They are kicking off their 46th annual event Friday and it is all about celebrating rural living. “It was originally started in 1977 as a way to come together....
Hampden Academy principal to sleep in press box, raising money for music program
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The principal at Hampden Academy is once again gearing up to sleep in the press box for a good cause. Starting Wednesday night, Bill Tracy will be escorted to his sleeping quarters during the powder puff football game. The goal is to raise $2,200 by the...
After a Fire Destroyed Their Store, the Amish Community Market in Unity Reopens Today
The fire was a complete and total loss. The Amish Community Market and Bakery was destroyed last January by a fire. It was a total loss and the owners, speaking to News Center Maine revealed they had no insurance for the building or the contents. But they sort of did...
Honoring Hancock County deputy Luke Gross
TRNETON, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, Hancock County and beyond is honoring deputy Luke Gross. It was a year ago that he was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Trenton. In a statement Friday, the Hancock County sheriff’s office said in part, “Luke is known as many...
Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
