1 dead after daylight shooting in Oakland involving Brink’s truck
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 4400 block of International Boulevard where three people were shot. The shooting involved a Brink’s truck, the company confirmed to KRON4 in an email. […]
NBC Bay Area
Deadly Shooting Tied to Attempted Robbery of Brinks Armored Truck in Oakland: Police
One person is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting tied to an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck in Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, near the Fruitvale neighborhood, according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
2 men injured in SF Bayview shooting Wednesday, suspects at large
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two men were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue, where the victims were in some sort of physical altercation with two suspects that escalated into shots being […]
ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
Suspect in fatal freeway shooting sought after gunshot victim found in van
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol is seeking a suspect in a fatal freeway shooting last night on Interstate 580 after a van was located with a deceased gunshot victim inside. Oakland Police Department officers told CHP at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday that they found “a vehicle on city streets they believed was involved in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four
OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
Oakland shootings this week leave 4 dead, including 2 Muslim men
OAKLAND (BCN) — In a span of less than 24 hours Monday and Tuesday in Oakland, shootings claimed four lives, including two Muslim men, police said. The killings this year in Oakland now total 93. The latest homicide occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near 14th Street and Broadway in the city’s downtown near City […]
KTVU FOX 2
New details in deadly Oakland shooting near mosque
Police say community leaders are coming together to try and figure out what is the best way to respond to the recent outbreak of violence. There are new details in the deadly double homicide Monday in the Pill Hill neighborhood, including the identities of the victims and new surveillance video.
S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting
A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects
SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles. The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
thesfnews.com
Authorities Investigating Geary Street Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a murder that occurred on Geary Street on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound. The...
thesfnews.com
SFPD Arrests Wanted Fugitive And Convicted Felon
SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.
Driver in critical condition after San Jose rollover
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition after she caused a multi-vehicle crash in San Jose Thursday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department said. The crash was called in to police at 4:33 p.m. at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road. One of the involved vehicles rolled over. Police […]
Bayview shooting injures 2, reroutes Muni buses, rail
San Francisco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured two people near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop. Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday morning. The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency rerouted five buses and the T-Third Street light rail for about three hours. A police spokesperson told The Examiner on Thursday that...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
Oakland police recorded 168 shots fired locations last week, here’s where they happened
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Gun violence in Oakland has remained an issue in 2022 with 93 lives being lost to shootings in the calendar year. Even while the city saw no lives lost to gun violence last week, there was still plenty of gunfire in the city. From Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, the Oakland […]
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
