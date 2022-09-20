ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita police union denies having improper relationship with city HR director

By Matthew Kelly
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

The Wichita police union on Tuesday condemned the letter threatening a lawsuit on behalf of former Chief Gordon Ramsay’s executive team.

The letter , which demands the resignation of City Manager Robert Layton and HR Director Chris Bezruki, as well as a $2.1 million payout, alleges that the Fraternal Order of Police lavished Bezruki with “gifts including expensive lunches” in exchange for favors.

“When WPD executive staff made decisions with which the FOP disagreed, the FOP leadership ran to Bezruki, and sometimes Layton, who would overturn those decisions,” the letter states.

The FOP response asserts that the letter “contains numerous false allegations and insinuations” about the union’s relationship with the city HR director, including the “insulting insinuation that the FOP was effective as a bargaining representative only because it bought off the City’s HR Manager with ‘expensive lunches.’”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” the release states. “The truth is that FOP representatives had occasional lunch meetings (with a moderately priced menu) with the HR Manager in which the parties took turns paying for lunch.”

Wichita police leaders call on city manager to resign, threaten lawsuit, seek $2.1 million

It says union representatives also met routinely over meals with Deputy Chiefs Jose Salcido and Chet Pinkston (a former FOP president), who along with former Deputy Chief Wanda Givens filed the legal demand letter with the city.

Salcido reported Bezruki to the FBI for allegedly accepting free dinners and gifts from the police union, the letter says.

Layton, who characterized the letter as inaccurate and outrageous , said an investigation into Bezruki did not find any inappropriate relationship or gifts from the FOP. “And we asked for evidence that would help us review that, and we have not been able to obtain that.”

According to the letter, the FOP convinced Bezruki to have Maurice Mitchell reinstated as a sergeant after he was demoted for slapping the buttocks of a female colleague during a training exercise. It also asserts that during the investigation into racist and inappropriate text messages sent by members of the SWAT team, Bezruki “parroted the position of the FOP, specifically claiming the actions of the officers were protected by the First Amendment” and therefore not punishable.

Bezruki has not responded to The Eagle’s requests for comment since the letter was filed Monday.

The union claims that lawyer James Thompson’s settlement demand demonstrates a “fundamental ignorance of Kansas law.”

“Mr. Thompson suggests that communications between FOP representatives and the HR Department amounted to corrupt practices,” it states. “The Kansas Legislature, in the Public Employer Employee Relations Act, created the right for public employees to select representatives to deal with their employers regarding grievances and other terms and conditions of employment.”

The union release does not directly address accusations that Bezruki allowed the FOP to interfere in the investigation of police shootings.

The FOP says leadership is “exploring all legal options to challenge these false allegations.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Gov. Kelly wants to open new juvenile correctional facility in Wichita area

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to open a new juvenile correctional facility in the Wichita area. The Democratic governor, who is up for reelection in November, revealed the plan for a facility in Sedgwick County during a Thursday interview with The Kansas City Star’s editorial board. She said she would propose the project in her next budget if she is reelected.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge

TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Deputy chiefs add Council Member Frye to their complaint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three Wichita deputy chiefs who are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita have added Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye to their complaint. On Monday, KSN News reported that the three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding an apology from […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police union responds to deputy chiefs' claims

WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: Sep. 19,...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Maurice Mitchell
KAKE TV

Wichita police dog helps US Marshals arrest 'dangerous fugitive' at hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say one of its K-9s assisted in the arrest of a "dangerous and violent fugitive" from Texas who was staying at a hotel on the east side. Officer Dykstra and his K-9, Major, responded Wednesday to assist U.S. Marshals with apprehending 48-year-old Demetrius Carter. The Lancaster, Texas, man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He also had a Sedgwick County warrant for cocaine distribution, according to Wichita police.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Police Shooting#Kansas Legislature#Wpd
tsnews.com

Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard

GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
GODDARD, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
279
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy