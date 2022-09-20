ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Bonneville Power names new VP

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaRz1_0i3R6SnL00

PORTLAND — The Bonneville Power Administration has named Bill Leady as the agency’s new vice president of Power Services Generation Asset Management, overseeing the BPA’s power marketing and sales operations and helping the BPA plan its future business development, according to a BPA press release.

Leady joined the BPA in 2015 as an asset policy advisor overseeing the administration’s joint effort with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation to develop a long-term strategic plan for U.S. government operations on the entire Columbia River system. Federal agencies operate 31 hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest, the press release said.

According to the release, Leady is a U.S. Military Academy West Point graduate with a Masters of Science in engineering from Purdue University in Indiana and a U.S. Army veteran who has been deployed overseas on numerous occasions, including to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and Haiti.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington

There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
OREGON STATE
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
151
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy