Bonneville Power names new VP

PORTLAND — The Bonneville Power Administration has named Bill Leady as the agency’s new vice president of Power Services Generation Asset Management, overseeing the BPA’s power marketing and sales operations and helping the BPA plan its future business development, according to a BPA press release.

Leady joined the BPA in 2015 as an asset policy advisor overseeing the administration’s joint effort with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation to develop a long-term strategic plan for U.S. government operations on the entire Columbia River system. Federal agencies operate 31 hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest, the press release said.

According to the release, Leady is a U.S. Military Academy West Point graduate with a Masters of Science in engineering from Purdue University in Indiana and a U.S. Army veteran who has been deployed overseas on numerous occasions, including to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and Haiti.