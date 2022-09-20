ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After criticizing his opponent for releasing prisoners, GOP US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz announces support for reducing sentences

The new stance contrasts with one of the key tactics of his campaign -- to relentlessly criticize Fetterman for supporting the early release of prisoners. In a bid to woo Black voters Monday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz expressed support for laws that would reduce the federal prison population — even as his campaign continues to criticizes his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, for supporting the release of more Pennsylvania prisoners.
McCarthy unveils House GOP’s midterm agenda in Pennsylvania

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday confronted President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority in Congress with a conservative midterm election agenda filled with Trump-like promises, working not only to win over voters but to hold together the uneasy coalition of his own party that has struggled to govern.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction

State lawmakers approved a one-time bonus to this year’s rebates but repeatedly failed to address a deeper problem: the program’s steady decline. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. It’s a conversation...
Congressman Kevin McCarthy unveils House GOP’s big ideas in Pittsburgh, but his party faces challenges

We have a plan for a new direction for America,” he told The Associated Press. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is heading to Pennsylvania on Friday to directly confront President Joe Biden and the party in power, unveiling a midterm election agenda with sweeping Trump-like promises despite the House GOP’s sometimes spotty record of delivering and governing in Congress.
Thousands gather in Harrisburg for Pa. ‘March for Life

In the first post-Roe v. Wade March for Life rally in the country thousands of anti-abortion advocates spilled across the steps of the state Capitol on Monday to celebrate the overturning of federal abortion rights in the country and to call on stricter laws and even a ban at the state level.
Prominent election deniers are facing growing legal trouble

A Pennsylvania postal service employee also took legal action, and alleged that he was falsely accused of manipulating vote-by-mail ballots in the 2020 election. Konnech, a small Michigan company that makes election logistics software, says a “smear campaign” whipped up by the controversial group True the Vote has led to death threats and forced the company’s CEO to leave home in fear for his and his family’s lives. The company believes a driving force behind the threats is xenophobia; Konnech’s CEO immigrated to the U.S. from China in the 1980s and became an American citizen in 1997.
New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home

These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it’s hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure’s exposed columns that for decades were underwater. “It’s amazing to see...
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

