Just in time for fall, national GOP leaders roll out ‘Commitment to America’ in western Pennsylvania
The event proceeded in town-hall style with attendees — including the sheriff of Fayette County — asking scripted questions about a variety of topics, including inflation, crime and fentanyl. Chris Potter/WESA. National Republicans came to the Monongahela Valley this morning for the formal rollout of what they are...
Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman’s stroke in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race
The release of the health records comes as Oz is trying to close a gap in the polls. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center in the hotly contested campaign.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
After criticizing his opponent for releasing prisoners, GOP US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz announces support for reducing sentences
The new stance contrasts with one of the key tactics of his campaign -- to relentlessly criticize Fetterman for supporting the early release of prisoners. In a bid to woo Black voters Monday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz expressed support for laws that would reduce the federal prison population — even as his campaign continues to criticizes his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, for supporting the release of more Pennsylvania prisoners.
Joe Manchin, at clean energy event in Pittsburgh, says U.S. needs permitting reform to compete
Says 'you can’t do' clean energy projects if they take too long to build. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin told a clean energy conference in Pittsburgh that his permitting reform bill before congress is necessary to preserve the United States as a world superpower. Manchin, a Democrat, made the...
Pa. election 2022: A basic guide to vetting candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, and more
Want to learn more about Pennsylvania’s 2022 election candidates? Learn how to research who is on your ballot, their stances, and who is funding their campaigns. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
40 years ago, 3 men climbed a billboard for a contest that brought attention, scorn
Forty years ago today, a radio contest started in the Lehigh Valley that ended up causing an international media frenzy. On Sept. 20, 1982, Allentown radio station WSAN-AM was in the middle of rebranding and its staff decided to put on a contest to get publicity. Called an “endurance contest,”...
McCarthy unveils House GOP’s midterm agenda in Pennsylvania
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday confronted President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority in Congress with a conservative midterm election agenda filled with Trump-like promises, working not only to win over voters but to hold together the uneasy coalition of his own party that has struggled to govern.
Governors races in Pennsylvania and other key states take on new prominence, with higher stakes
Those elected will be in power for the 2024 election, when they could influence voting laws as well as certification of the outcome. Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
State lawmakers approved a one-time bonus to this year’s rebates but repeatedly failed to address a deeper problem: the program’s steady decline. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. It’s a conversation...
Congressman Kevin McCarthy unveils House GOP’s big ideas in Pittsburgh, but his party faces challenges
We have a plan for a new direction for America,” he told The Associated Press. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is heading to Pennsylvania on Friday to directly confront President Joe Biden and the party in power, unveiling a midterm election agenda with sweeping Trump-like promises despite the House GOP’s sometimes spotty record of delivering and governing in Congress.
Thousands gather in Harrisburg for Pa. ‘March for Life
In the first post-Roe v. Wade March for Life rally in the country thousands of anti-abortion advocates spilled across the steps of the state Capitol on Monday to celebrate the overturning of federal abortion rights in the country and to call on stricter laws and even a ban at the state level.
These Pa. voters haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years
Ahead of Pennsylvania's 2022 election, Spotlight PA spoke to members of the state's Voter Hall of Fame — people who haven't missed a single November contest for 50 consecutive cycles. Colin Deppen/Spotlight PA. Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for...
Pennsylvania election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
Pennsylvania’s redrawn districts inject uncertainty in legislative contests
Democrats in Pennsylvania who have long blamed their party’s legislative minorities on Republican gerrymandering will find out in November whether friendlier district maps will edge them closer to retaking control of the House and Senate. Nearly 400 state legislative candidates will appear on ballots Nov. 8, hoping voters will...
Prominent election deniers are facing growing legal trouble
A Pennsylvania postal service employee also took legal action, and alleged that he was falsely accused of manipulating vote-by-mail ballots in the 2020 election. Konnech, a small Michigan company that makes election logistics software, says a “smear campaign” whipped up by the controversial group True the Vote has led to death threats and forced the company’s CEO to leave home in fear for his and his family’s lives. The company believes a driving force behind the threats is xenophobia; Konnech’s CEO immigrated to the U.S. from China in the 1980s and became an American citizen in 1997.
Pennsylvania state lawmakers want to improve conditions for women in prison
Prison staff would have to limit how and when they use things like restraints and solitary confinement. A proposal that’s moving forward in the state legislature aims to make conditions a little better for pregnant women in Pennsylvania’s jails and prisons. The bill from Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R-Allegheny)...
New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
Ad spending shows Democrats hinging midterm hopes in Pennsylvania and other keys states on abortion
Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the November midterm elections. With...
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it’s hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure’s exposed columns that for decades were underwater. “It’s amazing to see...
