Onslow County, NC

Citizens encouraged to register to vote as election nears

By Claire Curry
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of the November 8th Election, National Voter Registration Day is a push to make sure we all practice our right to vote for the candidates we choose.

“You vote, you let your voice be made known,” said one Onslow County resident, Jeff Banks. “That’s one of the ways that we as Americans really can make a change.”

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. In order to register to vote, you must fill out a voter registration form.

“Those are available at our office and also available online, through our county Board website, and also through the North Carolina State Board of Elections website,” said Carteret County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish.

And if you’re unsure if you’ve registered, you can always check online or call your county board of elections office.

“They can call our office, the board of elections office,” said Sabadish. “Or they can go online to the state board of elections website and use the voter lookup tool, and they will be able to see all of their voter registration information there.”

In Carteret County, they’re expecting a high turnout of around 80% of people filling out a ballot. In Onslow County, Banks said he’s already registered and ready to vote.

“I think since I was 18, I started to vote right away,” he said. “I feel like if you don’t vote, you don’t get an opinion.”

This year’s ballot has candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, and county offices.

“We do have a lot of judicial races on the ballot this year, which I know could be, you know, of interest to a lot of up to a lot of voters,” said Sabadish. “Also county contests, and we’ve got county commissioners, Board of Education.”

Both locals and officials agree that every vote counts.

“I think it’s vitally important for everybody to vote whether you’re a Democrat, Libertarian, Republican, doesn’t matter. Let your opinion be made known, and you do that through voting,” said Banks.

The last day to register to vote is October 14th, unless you plan to do early one-stop voting which ends November 5. The regular deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is 25 days before an election.

Click here to see if you’re registered to vote.

Once you’ve determined you’re someone who can register to vote, there are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:

  1. Online or in person at the DMV.
  2. By mail.
