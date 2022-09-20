ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Three men sentenced in violent robbery attempt to steal drugs, cash from Albemarle Co. man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three Charlottesville men, who admitted to the attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man, were sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Tyreek Saquan Ragland, 23, the leader of the group who organized the robbery plan, pled guilty to one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Bedford County

A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run crash in Bedford County. State police say the crash occurred after midnight this morning on Route 460 – less than a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say 26-year-old, Aaron Collins, of Conchord was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle fatally struck him. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Former Halifax County School Board Member Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

A former Halifax county animal control chief warden and Halifax County School Board member, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement. According to the Gazette Virginian Todd Moser is facing up to 30 years in prison after embezzling Halifax county funds from early 2017 to August of 2021. Moser fully confessed to police and admitted that he had been taking between $40 and $50 a week to use on everyday expenses.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WBTM

GW High School Has Reported 20 Incidents to Danville Police

Since the start of the school year, George Washington high school has reported ten assault incidents to the Danville Police Department. According to the Danville Register and Bee, G.W. has already reported 20 total incidents to police this year after reporting 60 all of the last school year. Among the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

So cute: Bedford Police welcomes five new 'up and coming' officers this summer

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As summer comes to a close, the Bedford Police Department said they had five great surprises this year between April and September. "We call them our littlest angels," the department wrote on Facebook. "1 Sergeant, 3 officers, and 1 civilian all drank from the same water hose and now there are 5 up-and-coming police officers."
BEDFORD, VA

