WSET
Three men sentenced in violent robbery attempt to steal drugs, cash from Albemarle Co. man
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three Charlottesville men, who admitted to the attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man, were sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Tyreek Saquan Ragland, 23, the leader of the group who organized the robbery plan, pled guilty to one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison.
WSET
South Boston Police Department looking for 60-year-old man last seen September 16
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen Friday night on September 16. He was last seen at 10:30 PM at his home on Poplar Creek Street police said. Police identified the man as 60-year-old Mr. Gary...
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
WSLS
14-year-old charged with felony that put Roanoke high school on lockdown, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile has been charged for the threat made against William Fleming High School Wednesday, which caused the school to go on lockdown and have an early release, Roanoke Police say. On Wednesday morning, school officials said that school administrators found out about a potential threat...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
WSET
LUPD investigating 'gel projectile' toy incident that hit individuals on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday evening. LUPD said there were two white males driving a black pickup truck who were moving through campus hitting individuals with gel projectiles from a toy. They also said they are aware of...
WSET
ABC13 Investigates: Inmates caused $115K+ damage to Lynchburg Jail. Why no charges?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We finally know more about the inmate uprising that unfolded at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on August 10, 2021, that caused widespread damage to an entire unit. Authorities blame what happened on one piece of equipment, an old control panel, that malfunctioned in Unit-K.
wfirnews.com
Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Bedford County
A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run crash in Bedford County. State police say the crash occurred after midnight this morning on Route 460 – less than a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say 26-year-old, Aaron Collins, of Conchord was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle fatally struck him. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.
WSET
Rocky Mount Police Department received appreciation gifts for their officers
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police department thanked a team for appreciation towards officers. They thanked Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team. Police said that the company wanted to recognize its officers for the great job they do every day in helping to keep the citizens of Rocky Mount safe.
WSLS
VSP: 26-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A 26-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 460 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:30 a.m. for a report of the crash. Virginia State Police have identified...
WBTM
Former Halifax County School Board Member Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
A former Halifax county animal control chief warden and Halifax County School Board member, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement. According to the Gazette Virginian Todd Moser is facing up to 30 years in prison after embezzling Halifax county funds from early 2017 to August of 2021. Moser fully confessed to police and admitted that he had been taking between $40 and $50 a week to use on everyday expenses.
WBTM
Danville Police Seeking Help Identifying Several Individuals With Possible Knowledge of Crimes
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying several people who may have information about a crime. The department posted 19 pictures of individuals on their Facebook page seeking information about several charges including assault, larceny, and credit card fraud. The department asks that no...
WBTM
GW High School Has Reported 20 Incidents to Danville Police
Since the start of the school year, George Washington high school has reported ten assault incidents to the Danville Police Department. According to the Danville Register and Bee, G.W. has already reported 20 total incidents to police this year after reporting 60 all of the last school year. Among the...
WSET
'Addressing violent crime:' Defendants plead guilty in armbed robbery in Albemarle Co.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count...
WSET
Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash.
WSET
So cute: Bedford Police welcomes five new 'up and coming' officers this summer
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As summer comes to a close, the Bedford Police Department said they had five great surprises this year between April and September. "We call them our littlest angels," the department wrote on Facebook. "1 Sergeant, 3 officers, and 1 civilian all drank from the same water hose and now there are 5 up-and-coming police officers."
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday
The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail. It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period. “Our department...
WSET
'Hay bales caught fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
WSET
Have you seen me? Danville Police Department looks to identify persons of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for help in identifying the people who may have information about a crime. Police said to take no action with these people on your own. "To assist us in the investigation of a crime, we only want to know...
WSET
LPD asking for surveillance, doorbell video after anti-Semitic flyers found in a community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After anti-Semitic flyers were found in a Lynchburg community, the Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the incident. In the evening hours of Saturday, Sept. 17, LPD said they began to receive calls about antisemitic flyers scattered in yards and on driveways throughout the city. They...
