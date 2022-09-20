A former Halifax county animal control chief warden and Halifax County School Board member, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement. According to the Gazette Virginian Todd Moser is facing up to 30 years in prison after embezzling Halifax county funds from early 2017 to August of 2021. Moser fully confessed to police and admitted that he had been taking between $40 and $50 a week to use on everyday expenses.

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO