Maize n Brew
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan Preview: Enough with the asterisks
Three up, three down for the Michigan Wolverines and their overly criticized non-conference schedule. None of the first three victims were ever going to put up much of a fight, but it still is hard to deny that the Wolverines did exactly what a top-five team should against this level of competition, winning the first halves by a combined 103-0.
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: Michigan fans split on who should backup J.J. McCarthy at QB
As we have every week so far for the 2022 season, we asked you a few questions heading into the Michigan Wolverines’ next matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. One of those questions pertained to the backup quarterback situation. With Cade McNamara out due to a lower-body injury, J.J. McCarthy is in need of a new backup. We asked Michigan fans who they think should be the backup until McNamara returns.
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland
For the fourth consecutive game to start the 2022 season, the Michigan Wolverines are playing at the friendly confines of the Big House. Tomorrow, they welcome in their first Big Ten opponent of the year — the Maryland Terrapins. Both teams enter this game undefeated at 3-0. Neither team...
Maize n Brew
Three Maryland players to watch against Michigan this weekend
Conference play kicks off for the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday as they host the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps are off to a 3-0 start after a 14-point fourth quarter earned them a win over the SMU Mustangs in College Park last week. This will be the second road game of the season for Mike Locksley and company, as they beat a terrible Charlotte 49ers squad in Week 2.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star ATH and family excited to visit Michigan this weekend
This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines will host one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2023 as they continue to bring visitors to the Big House to take in games during the fall season. Nyckoles Harbor, family excited to get back to Ann Arbor this weekend. Five-star...
Maize n Brew
Tipoff times, TV designations announced for Michigan men’s basketball 2022-23 season
We already knew who the Michigan Wolverines would be playing this season, as the Big Ten schedule was announced earlier this month. The program has since announced the tipoff times and TV designations for most of Michigan’s games this season. Michigan’s first non-conference test comes in the Legends Classic,...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Stadium tunnel named after Lloyd Carr, dedication set for Penn State game
Announced by the Michigan Wolverines, the tunnel at the Big House has been named after former head coach Lloyd Carr. The university’s Board of Regents officially approved the decision Thursday afternoon. “Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches and leaders in college football,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Maryland: TV schedule, game time, streaming and more for Week 4
The time to enter conference play has come for the Michigan Wolverines as they host the Maryland Terrapins this week. As we approach Week 4, only half of the conference remains undefeated, as several lost contests to other Power 5 opponents. One of the few left standing is Maryland, which beat a good SMU team at home in Week 3. Other wins over Charlotte and Buffalo has College Square bouncing thanks to stellar play from star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups in Michigan’s Week 4 game vs. Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines cruised to victories in their first three games against inferior non-conference opponents. Week 4 will provide an opportunity for Michigan to get tested in a variety of ways when the Wolverines welcome the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) into the Big House this Saturday for each team’s Big Ten opener (noon EST, FOX).
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Michigan’s opponent with a Maryland writer
Big Ten play gets underway for the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) this Saturday when they take on the Maryland Terrapins (3-0). The Maryland offense and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa are receiving positive buzz, but this is a team that must clean up their penalty issues. We spoke with Varun Shankar, Maryland beat reporter for The Diamondback, about the Wolverines-Terps matchup.
Maize n Brew
2023 LB Arion Carter earns offers from U-M, Alabama, more within the same week
The Michigan Wolverines are beginning to evaluate senior season tape for recruits in the 2023 class, and one player they liked enough to recently extend an offer to is linebacker Arion Carter. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Carter hails from Smyrna, Tennessee and has been committed to Memphis since...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
wkar.org
Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
WILX-TV
MSU Basketball TV Times Announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to open the season on Tuesday November 1st. Game time is 7pm. MSU opens its regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona, same start time. Big Ten play begins Sunday, December 4th, MSU hosting Northwestern at 7pm and follows with a game at Penn State on December 7th, tip time at 6:30pm. All of the schedule is posted on the MSU website.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
Former Saginaw High, Eastern Michigan great Webster Kirksey dies
Marshall Thomas compared him to Bob Cousy. Ernie Thompson compared him to Steph Curry. But to Saginaw High basketball fans, there was only one Webster Kirksey.
MSU Golf to host big event at American Dunes in Grand Haven
The 18-team tournament is at American Dunes Golf Course.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
