Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan Preview: Enough with the asterisks

Three up, three down for the Michigan Wolverines and their overly criticized non-conference schedule. None of the first three victims were ever going to put up much of a fight, but it still is hard to deny that the Wolverines did exactly what a top-five team should against this level of competition, winning the first halves by a combined 103-0.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Survey Results: Michigan fans split on who should backup J.J. McCarthy at QB

As we have every week so far for the 2022 season, we asked you a few questions heading into the Michigan Wolverines’ next matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. One of those questions pertained to the backup quarterback situation. With Cade McNamara out due to a lower-body injury, J.J. McCarthy is in need of a new backup. We asked Michigan fans who they think should be the backup until McNamara returns.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland

For the fourth consecutive game to start the 2022 season, the Michigan Wolverines are playing at the friendly confines of the Big House. Tomorrow, they welcome in their first Big Ten opponent of the year — the Maryland Terrapins. Both teams enter this game undefeated at 3-0. Neither team...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three Maryland players to watch against Michigan this weekend

Conference play kicks off for the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday as they host the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps are off to a 3-0 start after a 14-point fourth quarter earned them a win over the SMU Mustangs in College Park last week. This will be the second road game of the season for Mike Locksley and company, as they beat a terrible Charlotte 49ers squad in Week 2.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Maryland: TV schedule, game time, streaming and more for Week 4

The time to enter conference play has come for the Michigan Wolverines as they host the Maryland Terrapins this week. As we approach Week 4, only half of the conference remains undefeated, as several lost contests to other Power 5 opponents. One of the few left standing is Maryland, which beat a good SMU team at home in Week 3. Other wins over Charlotte and Buffalo has College Square bouncing thanks to stellar play from star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mike Locksley
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups in Michigan's Week 4 game vs. Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to victories in their first three games against inferior non-conference opponents. Week 4 will provide an opportunity for Michigan to get tested in a variety of ways when the Wolverines welcome the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) into the Big House this Saturday for each team’s Big Ten opener (noon EST, FOX).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Michigan's opponent with a Maryland writer

Big Ten play gets underway for the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) this Saturday when they take on the Maryland Terrapins (3-0). The Maryland offense and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa are receiving positive buzz, but this is a team that must clean up their penalty issues. We spoke with Varun Shankar, Maryland beat reporter for The Diamondback, about the Wolverines-Terps matchup.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
YPSILANTI, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Basketball TV Times Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to open the season on Tuesday November 1st. Game time is 7pm. MSU opens its regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona, same start time. Big Ten play begins Sunday, December 4th, MSU hosting Northwestern at 7pm and follows with a game at Penn State on December 7th, tip time at 6:30pm. All of the schedule is posted on the MSU website.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
EAST LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE

