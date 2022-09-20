ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

From 'house of horrors' to Capitol Hill, beagles and lawmakers fighting for change

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Some of those now famous beagles who were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, popped up on Capitol Hill Thursday. The dogs are from an Envigo breeding facility which is closing after multiple animal welfare violations. On Thursday morning, Congressional staffers got a chance to play with the beagles and see what lawmakers are fighting to change.
ANIMALS
WSET

Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy