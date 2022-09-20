Read full article on original website
From 'house of horrors' to Capitol Hill, beagles and lawmakers fighting for change
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Some of those now famous beagles who were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, popped up on Capitol Hill Thursday. The dogs are from an Envigo breeding facility which is closing after multiple animal welfare violations. On Thursday morning, Congressional staffers got a chance to play with the beagles and see what lawmakers are fighting to change.
Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
Youngkin's K-12 Digital Mapping Program supports best-in-class tech to protect VA schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25. The Department of Criminal Justice Services’ (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) is coordinating this...
