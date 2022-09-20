BALTIMORE -- Dogfest, an event to celebrate dogs while raising money for animals in need, returns to the Baltimore Humane Society next month. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown. The event is the organization's biggest fundraiser. Dogfest promises to be a pet-centric day full of games, contests, food and fun. Some of that fun includes 20-yard dash, bubble chase, paw painting and fun in the sand. Among the contests: Best Costume, Best Kisser, Best Dancer, Best Owner/Pet Look-alike, and Best Pet Trick. Don't ask us how they judge the kissing contest. Tickets for adults are $15 online and at the gate. Tickets for children (11 and under) are $7. To sign up to be a vendor or volunteer, visit Dogfest.org.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO