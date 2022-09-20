Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Ground breaks at the future site of Hoover’s first entertainment district
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover officials broke ground at the future site of Village Green on Friday. Village Green will be the city’s first family oriented, outdoor entertainment center. Mayor Frank Brocato said the city has sports and great restaurants, but was lacking entertainment. “I think as the years...
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
Groups Lining Up for Extra Funding as Budget Year Closes, Commissioner Warns
Joe Knight alerted his fellow Jefferson County commissioners Thursday that some entities are lining up for any money left over from the county’s fiscal 2022 budget. Knight, chairman of the commission’s finance and budget committees, recalled two years ago responding to requests for financial help by putting those items into the next budget.
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin on what public transit should be: ‘embrace’ it
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said this morning that the new Birmingham Xpress bus line, an express route between the CrossPlex and Woodlawn High School that started today, marks a transformative moment for public transit in the city. “Today marks a major step in public transportation for the City of Birmingham,”...
wvtm13.com
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Hoover's first entertainment district, Village Green
HOOVER, Ala. — A groundbreaking celebration was held to kick off construction for Village Green, the city of Hoover’s first entertainment district and lifestyle venue. Watch the full story above.
WAAY-TV
Birmingham VA to host large job fair to fill critical positions systemwide
Are you looking for a job or thinking about making a career change? The Birmingham VA Health Care System could be the answer. The health care system will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Birmingham VA East Clinic at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster finalizes purchase of school property for multi-use facility
ALABASTER – Members of the Alabaster City Council finalized the purchase of property the city is buying from the Board of Education for a new city multi-use facility at its most recent meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. A public hearing was held at the meeting to officially close on...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools extends voluntary COVID-19 testing program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and employees in Birmingham City Schools will have access to free, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing again this school year thanks to a partnership with UAB’s School of Public Health. School leaders said with COVID still circulating in our community, they wanted to continue this program...
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
alreporter.com
Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
‘Kind, creative, intelligent’ high school senior mourned after fatal Jefferson County crash
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
Pedestrian struck, killed on University Boulevard
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Birmingham Friday morning.
wbrc.com
Blount County Sheriff says pistol permit revenues down 75% ahead of new permitless carry law
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Alabama permitless carry law does not go into effect until January 1, but the Blount County Sheriff’s Department said they are already struggling from the loss of gun permit revenues. Sheriff Mark Moon said the department would typically bring in anywhere from...
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Birmingham Xpress bus line starts; free rides for 30 days
The Birmingham Xpress bus line, an express route between the CrossPlex and Woodlawn High School, starts today. Rides are free for the first 30 days. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and other city officials said the system will make bus service faster in the city, with seven rapid transit buses running at any given time between the Western Terminus near CrossPlex and the Eastern Terminus Station near Woodlawn High School, at 57th Street North in Woodlawn.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
Comments / 1