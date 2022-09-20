ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

wbrc.com

Ground breaks at the future site of Hoover’s first entertainment district

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover officials broke ground at the future site of Village Green on Friday. Village Green will be the city’s first family oriented, outdoor entertainment center. Mayor Frank Brocato said the city has sports and great restaurants, but was lacking entertainment. “I think as the years...
HOOVER, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Groups Lining Up for Extra Funding as Budget Year Closes, Commissioner Warns

Joe Knight alerted his fellow Jefferson County commissioners Thursday that some entities are lining up for any money left over from the county’s fiscal 2022 budget. Knight, chairman of the commission’s finance and budget committees, recalled two years ago responding to requests for financial help by putting those items into the next budget.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools extends voluntary COVID-19 testing program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and employees in Birmingham City Schools will have access to free, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing again this school year thanks to a partnership with UAB’s School of Public Health. School leaders said with COVID still circulating in our community, they wanted to continue this program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham Xpress bus line starts; free rides for 30 days

The Birmingham Xpress bus line, an express route between the CrossPlex and Woodlawn High School, starts today. Rides are free for the first 30 days. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and other city officials said the system will make bus service faster in the city, with seven rapid transit buses running at any given time between the Western Terminus near CrossPlex and the Eastern Terminus Station near Woodlawn High School, at 57th Street North in Woodlawn.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

