Mandeville, LA

WDSU

NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
WWL

Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
WDSU

Investigators looking for suspect in Hammond murder

Investigators have identified the suspect in a Hammond murder. Chief Jimmy Travis is asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond in connection with a deadly home invasion. They say it happened September 12th 2022 on Rufus Bankston Road which claimed the life of 32-year-old Donte Perry. During the incident Perry's 12-year-old daughter was critically injured from several gunshot wounds.
WDSU

New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
wbrz.com

Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
WWL-TV

One man killed in Treme homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD said on Wednesday that they are investigating a homicide that happened at a tire shop in Treme. Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues. They said a man sustained a single gunshot wound to his body.
