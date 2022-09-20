Read full article on original website
WDSU
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
WDSU
Teen armed robbery suspect found not guilty after victim says no one called him to testify at trial
NEW ORLEANS — An Uptown crime victim is furious. He said the suspect arrested, accused of robbing him at gunpoint, was found not guilty after no one showed up to testify against him. But this victim said he was never notified by the district attorney's office that the case...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish escaped inmate found in hotel in Houma, 2 other inmates accused of helping him
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that two other inmates have been accused of assisting another inmate in escaping the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex,. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, is back in custody after escaping jail on Sept. 16. Sheriff Craig Webre said they believe Miles...
Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
NOPD: Three men shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot Thursday evening on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 2100 block of Canal Street around 6:35 p.m. Two of the victims took...
Woman stabbed in New Orleans after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
WDSU
Man arrived at hospital with a gunshot wound, police say he was shot in Lower 9th Ward on Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday night. According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Further investigation determined that the man was shot on the 600...
JPSO: This vehicle could be connected to man who was found dead inside car on Westbank Expressway
More than two months after a man was found shot dead inside a car on the Westbank Expressway, Jefferson Parish deputies have released an image of a car believed to have been involved in the case.
WDSU
Investigators looking for suspect in Hammond murder
Investigators have identified the suspect in a Hammond murder. Chief Jimmy Travis is asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond in connection with a deadly home invasion. They say it happened September 12th 2022 on Rufus Bankston Road which claimed the life of 32-year-old Donte Perry. During the incident Perry's 12-year-old daughter was critically injured from several gunshot wounds.
Man dies in the hospital after getting shot multiple times in New Orleans East: NOPD
Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive.
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
wbrz.com
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
New Orleans attempted murder suspect surrenders in Slidell SWAT roll
According to the Slidell Police Department Facebook page, around 7 a.m., police asked residents at the Canterbury / The Lofts Apartments to shelter in place.
WDSU
Covington teacher attacked in TikTok challenge outlines long-term injuries in statement to judge
COVINGTON, La. — A teacher who was viciously attacked by a student in St. Tammany Parish last year has revealed the long-term injuries she sustained in the attack. The teacher, who has not been named, gave a victim impact statement in court on Wednesday when the student accused of attacking her was sentenced.
WWL-TV
One man killed in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD said on Wednesday that they are investigating a homicide that happened at a tire shop in Treme. Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues. They said a man sustained a single gunshot wound to his body.
WDSU
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
