Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Sheriff says body discovered in Belmont cornfield tentatively ID’d
Portage Co. law enforcement say they believe they know the identity of the body discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body that had been in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. “for some time” at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
WSAW
Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. Heath Fjorden, 43, is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
nbc15.com
Cross Plains PD release photos, videos of skid steer theft suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department released videos and photos Friday of a suspect in the theft of a skid steer and trailer. The Wisconsin Department of Justice sent out an alert for the theft last weekend, noting a vehicle backed up to a trailer hauling a skid steer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This should have never happened’: Quadren Wilson’s family unsatisfied with only one agent charged in February shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Hours after an officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice was charged for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson on Madison’s northeast side earlier this year, Wilson’s family and supporters said they consider the charge a step toward justice but not far enough.
wiproud.com
‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway
MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison special ed teacher arrested on violent crime charges again
MADISON — The woman arrested Tuesday evening after police say she pointed a gun at a man with his young child at a Park Street gas station is a special education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, sources tell Empower Wisconsin. Kelly Hayes, 37, of Madison, was arrested...
nbc15.com
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A canoe dating back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
WJFW-TV
Grand Marsh man sentenced to 57 months in prison for firearm charges
MADISON (WJFW) - A Grand Marsh man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. Charles Leofilos, 34, plead guilty to the charge back on July 1, 2022. Following the prison sentence, Leofilos will also have three years of extended supervision. Back on...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident
(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
UPMATTERS
Felony charges filed against Wisconsin man for alleged involvement in explosion at bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Five felony charges have been filed against a 43-year-old from Baraboo for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar on September 1. According to the Lyndon Station Police Department, a bench warrant for Heath Fjorden has been issued and the charges...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in corn field
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Portage County believe they know the identity of a person found dead in a cornfield earlier this week. A body was found Wednesday afternoon in the town of Belmont by a farm worker. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious.
nbc15.com
MPD: Woman pulls gun on man with his child
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is now facing charges after pointing a gun at a man while his young child was in a stroller at a gas station, according to Madison Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the BP Gas Station on South Park St. for a weapons offense involving a firearm. A 37-year-old woman asked a man for a pack of cigarettes. When she did not like his response, an argument started, which is when an uninvolved person tried stepping in, according to MPD.
nbc15.com
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to one agent being charged in the shooting of their son.
Suspect in summer burglary of Madison non-profit arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man they said burglarized a Madison non-profit on the city’s southeast side in July. In an update Tuesday night, police said the 35-year-old man faces tentative charges of burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer and bail jumping. The burglary happened at Camp Createability...
4-year-old killed after being hit by car in Columbia County
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A four-year-old died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on a Columbia County roadway, according to local law enforcement. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the child had been riding on a farm wagon and had jumped off onto the roadway. The child was then hit by a passing vehicle. Emergency crews responded shortly before...
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child. The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St. Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for...
Comments / 0