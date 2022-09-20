ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, WI

wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. Heath Fjorden, 43, is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Cross Plains PD release photos, videos of skid steer theft suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department released videos and photos Friday of a suspect in the theft of a skid steer and trailer. The Wisconsin Department of Justice sent out an alert for the theft last weekend, noting a vehicle backed up to a trailer hauling a skid steer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
Avoca, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Avoca, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway

MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
PARDEEVILLE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison special ed teacher arrested on violent crime charges again

MADISON — The woman arrested Tuesday evening after police say she pointed a gun at a man with his young child at a Park Street gas station is a special education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, sources tell Empower Wisconsin. Kelly Hayes, 37, of Madison, was arrested...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A canoe dating back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
#Held Hostage#Police#Prison#Violent Crime
nbc15.com

Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident

(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
ADAMS, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
LYNDON STATION, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Woman pulls gun on man with his child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is now facing charges after pointing a gun at a man while his young child was in a stroller at a gas station, according to Madison Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the BP Gas Station on South Park St. for a weapons offense involving a firearm. A 37-year-old woman asked a man for a pack of cigarettes. When she did not like his response, an argument started, which is when an uninvolved person tried stepping in, according to MPD.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota

One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm.
DANE COUNTY, WI

