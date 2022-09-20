Read full article on original website
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
Yukon-Mustang High School Football Rivalry Being Renamed
The game, which has been played since 1974, will now be known as "Canadian County Bedlam." Mustang currently leads the series 30-20, and this year's game kicks off at Yukon High School at 7 p.m.
Patty Gasso 'Can't Believe I'm Standing Here' As Oklahoma Breaks Ground on Love's Field
Soon enough, the Sooners will have the premier softball stadium in all of the country.
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
How Oklahoma rated as recruits
From how Oklahoma stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. Oklahoma Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
Enid firefighter wrangles snake from car
Oklahoma firefighters come to the rescue during all types of emergencies, but one Enid firefighter can now add snake wrangler to his resume.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
crimsonandcreammachine.com
Oklahoma Sooners Football: Brent Venables debuts OU’s version of the 3-3-3 defense
Before the 2019 season, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables traveled to Ames, Iowa, to study Iowa State’s “3-3-3” defense. Cyclones defensive coordinator Jon Heacock devised the scheme as an antidote to the high-powered spread offenses dominating the Big 12, and programs around the country were picking up on ISU’s success. Venables is one of many defensive tacticians who have met with Heacock for a 3-3-3 crash course in recent years.
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
okcfox.com
'Maddening and frustrating': UCO staff member outraged about possibility of job cuts
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — On September 20, Fox 25 got its hands on a leaked email sent to University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) staff. The email says declining enrollment could force UCO to cut 30 faculty positions by the end of the school year. A UCO staff member shared...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Oklahoma Daily
'His presence is going to be there’: Lee Roy Selmon will attend in spirit as trio of OU brothers honored with statue
Dewey and Lucious Selmon were tackling childhood chores on their family farm, driving a team of mules while their youngest brother, Lee Roy, rode behind in a wagon. The brothers gazed up at a plane grazing the skyline of their hometown of Eufaula, a small community just over 100 miles east of Norman.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
