he is already posturing for an investigation and a recount. how much will all of that cost? this is only if he loses, if he wins then he will acceed to a lawful and honest election. typical GOP shenanigans.
This is who republicans picked over Kelly Schulz.🤷♂️ I wouldn’t vote for QAnon cox if was running for dog catcher.
Cox who like Trump cannot accept even the slightest hint of defeat when things may not go their way, with any grace or humility. They'd rather create "ice skating uphill" problems, challenge the voting process and just "create ghosts" that don't exist at all, just to tip the scales in their own selfish and self-serving favors. Cheaters never prosper or deserve to win especially when they resort to dishonorable and desperate tactics just to when an election.
