3 Great Seafood Restaurants in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Man shot in the Lower 9th Ward Thursday night
Through further investigation, the NOPD discovered that the man was shot in the 600 block of Charbonnet Street.
WDSU
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NOPD: Three men shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot Thursday evening on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 2100 block of Canal Street around 6:35 p.m. Two of the victims took...
cenlanow.com
JPSO: Pictured vehicle could be connected to man who was found dead inside car on Westbank Expressway
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO)— More than two months after a man was found shot dead inside a car on the Westbank Expressway, Jefferson Parish deputies have released an image of a car believed to have been involved in the case. An image from the JPSO shows a black, four-door...
Armed and dangerous: Detectives search for man accused of deadly Hammond home invasion
Tangipahoa detectives have identified a man believed to be connected to a home invasion that killed a man and left his 12-year-old daughter critically injured earlier this month. Anyone who knows where Omarion Hoofkin is or has any other information related to the investigation is urged to contact the TPSO at 985-345-6150.
WDSU
3 people shot in Mid-City, investigation closes portions of Canal Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said three people were shot in Mid-City. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Canal Street near S. Galvez Street. Police said two men showed up at the hospital on their own, and a third...
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Woman stabbed in New Orleans after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
Late night shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward. According to the Public Information Officer a man arrived a hospital around 11pm with a gunshot wound.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting on Peltier Drive
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive around 9:08 p.m. According to NOPD, the man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Triple shooting investigation temporarily closes Canal Street
An investigation is underway after police say three men were shot in the Tulane-Gravier area near downtown New Orleans.
All Clear in Slidell after police ask apartment residents to stay inside amid "incident"
Whatever was going on at the Canterbury/Lofts is now over. Slidell Police called off their shelter in place order about 8:45 this morning after issuing the directive more than two hours earlier.
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
Man dies in the hospital after getting shot multiple times in New Orleans East: NOPD
Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive.
New Orleans attempted murder suspect surrenders in Slidell SWAT roll
According to the Slidell Police Department Facebook page, around 7 a.m., police asked residents at the Canterbury / The Lofts Apartments to shelter in place.
Victim escapes trailer engulfed in flames through window in Hammond
According to the Hammond Fire Department, the fire was located off Morris Road.
WDSU
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
Picture: Alleged suspect seen robbing man in Little Woods parking lot
The incident happened on Sept. 18, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
WDSU
Slidell firefighters respond to possible diesel spill
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell firefighters are responding to a possible diesel spill on Military Road. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 reported Thursday morning that the diesel spill happened on Military Road at the Gause Boulevard turn. Firefighters say the state is bringing in sand to help with...
