Slidell, LA

WDSU

NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
WDSU

New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell firefighters respond to possible diesel spill

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell firefighters are responding to a possible diesel spill on Military Road. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 reported Thursday morning that the diesel spill happened on Military Road at the Gause Boulevard turn. Firefighters say the state is bringing in sand to help with...
SLIDELL, LA

