After contentious debate, city sets guidelines on donations for neighboring cities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. City leaders this week took a look at their 50 sister city agreements and discussed further plans on how to move forward with new agreements and how to optimize their current slate of active agreements. This led to some...
Laredo, United South unveil Panther Avenue
United South High School now has its own street to honor the school. What was once Los Presidentes Avenue has been renamed Panther Avenue in honor to the school's mascot. The decision was made Friday in front of the UHS cheerleaders, dance team, band and the Mighty Panther mascot as well as city officials and onlookers who were on hand to celebrate the decision and the representation of school pride.
Political forum held for Laredo's District VI candidates
The Kiwanis Club of Laredo hosted a political forum Tuesday for all of the candidates running for city council in District VI. All of the candidates were represented including L. “Vish” Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo and Dr. Tyler King. The latter was at the forum via pre-recorded videos as he was in Washington, D.C. representing the state of Texas at the Academy of Family Physicians’ Congress of Delegates -- stating he committed to the event a year ago.
Man fired for boil water notice wins again in court vs Laredo, can return to job next week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The man who claimed he was scapegoated and fired after a city-wide boil water notice won in court again against the City of Laredo, and now he has a date that he may return to work. Judge Joe Lopez...
‘Yes, I will vote’ campaign aims to increase Laredo’s voting totals
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2020, the Laredo-Webb County area featured only 69,436 citizens going to the polls out of the 137,095 who were registered to vote. This means only a 50.65% of the registered population exercised their right to elect their representatives.
Laredo declares Child Passenger Safety Week
The City of Laredo proclaimed Child Passenger Safety Week on Thursday in conjunction with the nation over the vital need of more information to keep children safe on the roads. This came before Saturday’s National Seat Check Day, which serves as a national observance to check car seat safety and...
2 Laredoans convicted for attempting to transport drugs in car batteries
Five drug traffickers were convicted of attempting to transport narcotics inside of car batteries across the Texas border. Two men from Laredo and three men from Mexico conspired to hide the illegal drugs in car batteries and bring them into the south Texas city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a recent press release.
LMC hosts health fair to promote preventative health care
In conjunction with Healthy Aging Month, Laredo Medical Center invited residents of all ages to their Healthy Connection Fair on Tuesday to promote preventative measures and a general good sense of the services available in Laredo. The inaugural event also was an opportunity for hospital staff, nursing students and residents...
UISD hires former news anchor, arena marketing director for communication roles
The United Independent School District welcomed former news anchor and experienced journalist Lorena Martinez and certified educator and former journalist Sonya L. Sanchez as its new communication specialists Tuesday. For more than 14 years, Martinez excelled in the media from Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley. She worked as an...
LC students will be awarded Be It! Foundation scholarship
Laredo College students will be among the 10 South Texas pupils receiving a scholarship from the Be It! Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 22. This year, the foundation will be holding its second awards gala to honor 10 college students from South Texas who are working to share their gifts with their community. Early childhood education students from Laredo College and a new scholarship endowment with Alamo College will also be featured.
Love's to host Jamaica Fest to raise money for Children's Hospitals
A Love’s Travel Stop in Laredo will be holding a Jamaica in benefit of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as one of their activities of Love’s Fundraising Campaign. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Love’s Travel Stop, 101 Pinnacle Road.
11 things to do in Laredo this weekend
Need some help find something to do this weekend in the Gateway City?. Well, we here at LMTonline are committed in battling the notion the there's nothing to do in Laredo. To prove it, we've gathered a list of some of the events going on throughout Laredo this weekend. From...
Laredo Film Society to screen trial documentary, host Q&A with lawyer featured in film
The Laredo Film Society will host an exclusive film screening in October when they exhibit documentary "Ricochet" at the Laredo Center of the Arts. The documentary examines the trial of an undocumented immigrant — Jose Inés Garcia Zárate — who is arrested and accused of murder shortly after the accidental shooting death of a young woman, Kate Steinle, in San Francisco in July of 2015.
Man assaulted 2 males, fired shots before leading police on a chase
A man assaulted two men and pointed a firearm at them before firing shots at the gas station roof, according to Laredo police. Cesar Gallegos, 22, was served with warrants charging him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest on foot and criminal mischief.
