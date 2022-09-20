United South High School now has its own street to honor the school. What was once Los Presidentes Avenue has been renamed Panther Avenue in honor to the school's mascot. The decision was made Friday in front of the UHS cheerleaders, dance team, band and the Mighty Panther mascot as well as city officials and onlookers who were on hand to celebrate the decision and the representation of school pride.

LAREDO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO