Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first Lincoln casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s first-ever casino on non-tribal land will open on Saturday. On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the city...
klkntv.com

Nebraska Board of Regents to vote on 15-year multimedia rights agreement at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN/Husker Athletics) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Playfly Sports, the emerging leader in sports marketing, media and technology, announced today a new 15-year multimedia rights agreement. The deal makes Playfly Nebraska’s exclusive MMR rights holder and sponsorship arm effective Oct. 1, 2022. “We are pleased...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Kearney High apologizes for alleged comment toward Lincoln High volleyball team

KEARNEY, Neb. (KLKN) — Top administrators at Kearney High School are apologizing to members of the Lincoln High volleyball for inappropriate comments reportedly made during a match on Tuesday. Ryan Hogue, the activities director and assistant principle at Kearney High, says he was approached by the Lincoln coach during...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas

A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
DALLAS, TX
Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state

Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Merritt Reservoir designated as 200th International Dark Sky Place

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area in Cherry County, Nebraska has been officially designated as the 200th certified International Dark Sky Place. According to a Nebraska Tourism press release, this achievement is a major step in conserving Nebraska’s nightscape and an opportunity to highlight it as an astro-tourism destination.
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Remaining cloudy and cool on Thursday

Thursday marks the beginning of Astronomical Fall, and the weather will reflect the season we’re entering. It’s another cool and cloudy forecast, with high temperatures in the 60s across much of southeast Nebraska. As of Thursday morning, showers were underway in southwest Nebraska. As the day wears on,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Department of Transportation hosts job fair at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Like many other state departments, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is facing a staffing shortage. Wednesday afternoon, NDOT will be at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City Campus student union for a career fair. From noon to 4 p.m., representatives of NDOT will meet with...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Cooler air on the way!

It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com

Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
NEBRASKA STATE

