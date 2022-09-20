Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first Lincoln casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s first-ever casino on non-tribal land will open on Saturday. On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the city...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Board of Regents to vote on 15-year multimedia rights agreement at UNL
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN/Husker Athletics) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Playfly Sports, the emerging leader in sports marketing, media and technology, announced today a new 15-year multimedia rights agreement. The deal makes Playfly Nebraska’s exclusive MMR rights holder and sponsorship arm effective Oct. 1, 2022. “We are pleased...
klkntv.com
Kearney High apologizes for alleged comment toward Lincoln High volleyball team
KEARNEY, Neb. (KLKN) — Top administrators at Kearney High School are apologizing to members of the Lincoln High volleyball for inappropriate comments reportedly made during a match on Tuesday. Ryan Hogue, the activities director and assistant principle at Kearney High, says he was approached by the Lincoln coach during...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announces resignation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Education announced his resignation on Friday. Matthew Blomstedt said his resignation is effective Jan. 3. He will have served as commissioner for nine years. “There are many things I am proud of in my nearly nine years of...
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
Rural Nebraska Luke Bryan concert works to put spotlight on hunger and farming
A big concert in Murdock, Nebraska at Stock Hay and Grain Farm but the focus is not all about the music
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas
A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state
Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
klkntv.com
Merritt Reservoir designated as 200th International Dark Sky Place
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area in Cherry County, Nebraska has been officially designated as the 200th certified International Dark Sky Place. According to a Nebraska Tourism press release, this achievement is a major step in conserving Nebraska’s nightscape and an opportunity to highlight it as an astro-tourism destination.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Task Force One reports that mission in Puerto Rico is going well
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With Hurricane Fiona now moving north and away from Puerto Rico, Nebraska Task Force One gave an update Friday on how it is helping the residents. The task force has been there since Tuesday and has been assisting with search and rescue efforts in the San Juan area.
klkntv.com
Remaining cloudy and cool on Thursday
Thursday marks the beginning of Astronomical Fall, and the weather will reflect the season we’re entering. It’s another cool and cloudy forecast, with high temperatures in the 60s across much of southeast Nebraska. As of Thursday morning, showers were underway in southwest Nebraska. As the day wears on,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation hosts job fair at UNL
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Like many other state departments, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is facing a staffing shortage. Wednesday afternoon, NDOT will be at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City Campus student union for a career fair. From noon to 4 p.m., representatives of NDOT will meet with...
klkntv.com
Cooler air on the way!
It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Governor: Dry South Platte riverbed shows need to finish Perkins canal
OGALLALA — The bone-dry South Platte River channel less than a mile away illustrates why Nebraska is reviving the long-dormant Perkins County Canal project from Colorado, Gov. Pete Ricketts said here Tuesday. The governor, who spoke later in Alliance, also touted progress in expanding broadband access and reviewed the...
klkntv.com
‘Safe Online Surfing’ challenge warns Nebraska students about online predators
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Omaha office has issued its 10th annual “Safe Online Surfing” challenge. Over 27,000 Nebraskan students participated last year, including nearly 3,000 schools across the state. Omaha FBI’s Public Affairs Specialist Amy Adams says the program will help children between...
Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting
LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
