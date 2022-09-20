Read full article on original website
KLTV
Carthage coach excited about homecoming game against Bullard
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage Coach Scott Surratt says Friday night will be “a special night” when Bullard visits for homecoming. The undefeated Bulldogs are coming off a 42-0 road win over Marshall in Week 4. Bullard lost to Mineola, 44-43. Surratt’s interview was featured on Red Zone...
KLTV
Lindale’s Brett Maya maneuvers his way out of a tough situation for 26-yard touchdown
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Henderson, Lindale’s Clint Thurman throws the ball to Brett Maya who finds himself against several Henderson defenders. With a spin move, he evades and runs the ball in for a 26 yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Twice this week, Alabama’s rich football program got a yes from East Texas athletes. Wednesday Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement. And two days before, Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement. After we congratulated him, Renaud was asked if the recruiting...
Elite Longhorns WR Target Jalen Hale Announces College Choice
A major longhorns receiver target announced his decision on Wednesday
inforney.com
Three East Texans finish in Top 25 of Bassmaster High School Combine
Three East Texans — San Augustine's Barrrett Benefield, Henderson's Trace Antunes and Emory's Caleb Cason — finished in the Top 25 of the second Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Alabama. The event, which was presented by Skeeter, was a weekend combining skills...
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
East Texas State Fair returns this year
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Meloney Ferguson, president of the Gregg County Master Gardener Association, and Gregg County Ag Agent Shaniqua Davis about the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Longview Arboretum. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
KLTV
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler. The incident happened Wednesday at the Walmart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission...
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse For Sale in Ben Wheeler, Texas
If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
ssnewstelegram.com
Sulphur Springs homecoming Friday at Prim Stadium
The Dial Study Club will sponsor the Sulphur Springs Homecoming Parade, presented by title sponsor, Triple Crown Roofing. Thursday, Sept. 22, the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. kicking off from the circle at Buford Park down Connally Street. It will turn onto Davis and then again at Houston before ending back at the parking lot of Prim stadium. Over 30 floats composed of SSISD student organizations and teams from all grade levels Gold sponsors: Alliance Bank, Catacon, Inc., City National Bank and GSC Enterprises or blue sponsors: Chickfil- A, Christus-SS, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Kiwanis Club, Latsons.com, Masterpiece Ultrasound & Boutique, McKay Law Firm PLLC, Plain & Fancy, Roper & White and SS Storm FC.
KLTV
High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County home
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon. The officials reported that a major crash occurred between a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KTBS
1 dead in Texas oil well site accident
HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
