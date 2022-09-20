Read full article on original website
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’
President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
The Migrant Statistic Joe Biden Didn't Want to See Before the Midterms
A record 2.1 million arrests of undocumented migrants occurred during the first 11 months of the 2022 fiscal year.
Joe Biden appears confused as he exits UN event
Joe Biden appeared “confused” as he finished a speech at the Global Fund Conference in New York on Thursday, 22 September.The US president, 79, was met with applause as he concluded a statement, before turning away from the lectern.Footage shows Mr Biden stepping to the side of the lecturn with his hands held out in front of him before appearing to become lost as to where he was going next.Mr Biden has previously been labelled “confuse,” as Republicans accused him of “shaking hands with thin air” after a speech in North Carolina.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeralJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss
President Joe Biden Gains High Remarks After ’60 Minutes’ Interview
President Joe Biden sat down with 60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley for a wide-ranging discussion on COVID-19, Trump, and more. The post President Joe Biden Gains High Remarks After ’60 Minutes’ Interview appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Biden faces a looming economic disaster that he can actually stop
Rail carriers estimate a strike could cost $2 billion a day.
First on CNN: House Democrats push Biden to unleash even more emergency oil
A group of Democrats in Congress is calling on President Joe Biden to keep releasing oil from America's emergency stockpile through at least the end of the year.
Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror
The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
By declaring the pandemic 'over,' Biden only stated the obvious, White House says
WASHINGTON — They were the four words that caused a national furor, four words that addressed an issue of intense contention with immense political stakes. "The pandemic is over," President Biden told 60 Minutes in an interview on Sunday, as he walked the otherwise empty floor of the Detroit Auto Show with interviewer Scott Pelley. Neither wore a mask, or kept the kind of distance that public health officials once mandated to keep the virus from spreading.
Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’
Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
Biden's handling of the economy put to the test; Americans weigh in
People in New York and San Francisco graded how well President Biden has handled the economy. "Horrible. I don't even want to comment on that," Keith told Fox News in San Francisco. "I don't even know if Biden's conscious sometimes." But Susan, of San Francisco, thought problems with the economy...
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July...
Interest rate hikes may bite Biden
Along with inflation, a one-two punch to Democrats' economic record.
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Biden Revisits His Interview Answer Declaring 'The Pandemic Is Over'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday revisited his recent comments declaring the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S. Speaking at a New York City fundraiser held for two Democratic groups and attended by celebrities including Robert De Niro, the president appeared reassuring on COVID-19, encouraging attendees to get vaccinated. “By...
GOP eyes Biden family business dealings as president insists there's nothing to see
Congressional Republicans continue to push for more information over the dealings of Hunter and James Biden but are meeting resistance from President Joe Biden and their Democratic colleagues.
President Biden Gives Crypto a Bitter Taste of What Lies Ahead
The crypto industry had been asking for the menu. But based on the appetizer, it's not sure it's going to like the main course. The White House has just published its first-ever comprehensive framework to regulate the young financial services industry, the hallmark of which is eliminating both middlemen and control of centralized entities.
