Charleston, SC

counton2.com

NCPD investigating after one injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: One injured in shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person injured. According to NPCD, officers arrived to the area of South Kenwood just before 5:00 p.m. Officers found “a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Accidents
counton2.com

Bicyclist killed in crash with motorist, Goose Creek PD says

GOOSE CREEK, SC
#Cpd#Accident
counton2.com

Mount Pleasant PD cracking down on unsafe drivers this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Transfer truck overturned near Ravenel Bridge Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer overturned near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in downtown Charleston Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the transfer truck overturned on its side along Morrison Drive near the bridge around 9:15 a.m. Crews were waiting on a tow truck with the capability to move the large vehicle. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

GCPD: New details about fatal shooting at Taco Bell

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Friday released additional information about a Thursday night shooting that left one teen dead and another person injured. According to GCPD, two victims were shot at the Taco Bell off of Highway 52. After the shooting, the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant to conduct traffic checkpoints this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau will conduct traffic safety checkpoints this weekend as they crack down on unsafe driving. The checkpoints will take place at four locations across the town on Friday and Saturday. Locations include: Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive – 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, SC
counton2.com

Photos show NCFD response after bus crashed into building

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Tuesday assisted with emergency response efforts after the driver of a school bus hit a curb, lost control, struck a student, then crashed into a building. According to a collision report, the driver was attempting to turn...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Father dead after son apparently shot him in self defense

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating what they described as an apparent self-defense shooting involving a father and son. According to NCPD, officers were on the scene of an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood at around 5:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

