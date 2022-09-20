ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Search committee named in Delta State president search

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNA9C_0i3R4Mfn00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Trustee Tom Duff, President of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, has recently appointed the members of the search committee for the Delta State University (DSU) President Search.

The Trustees who will serve on the DSU Board Search Committee include:

  • Teresa Hubbard, Chair
  • Dr. Ormella Cummings
  • Chip Morgan
  • Hal Parker
  • Gregg Rader
  • Dr. Walt Starr

You can visit the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning website to keep track of the presidential search by clicking here .

