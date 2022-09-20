ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police investigate 3 overnight shootings that leave 4 dead

PHOENIX — Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings that left four people dead in Phoenix, authorities said. In the first incident, police received a call Saturday about a vehicle that struck a dirt mound with a person slumped over inside near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Police looking for man suspected of scamming elderly Chandler woman out of $3,700

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler are looking for a man they say posed as an auto club employee to scam an elderly woman out of nearly $4,000 earlier this year. The suspect showed up at the woman’s home in May and said he worked for AAA, the Chandler Police Department said Monday in a press release. He told her it looked like one of the tires was about to fall off her vehicle but he could fix it for $3,700.
Abrazo Arrowhead unveils 1st phase of $3.6M cardiac suite in Glendale

PHOENIX — The Abrazo Health Arrowhead Campus in Glendale unveiled its new Cardiac and Electrophysiology Suite, a $3.6 million project, on Wednesday. Hospital doctors, employees and board members participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the cardiac catheterization lab, the first phase of the project, according to a press release.
Suspect in Phoenix home burglary dies in police custody

PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street when officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratic in the area, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

