Phoenix police investigate collision that left 1 dead, 2 injured
PHOENIX — Phoenix police were called Friday night after a motorcycle collided with another SUV and burst into flames, authorities said. Firefighters arrived near Sweetwater Road and 35th Avenue and put out the flames while treating an adult female and 11-year-old male. The female was transported to a nearby...
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
Police pull man out of Tempe Town Lake after indecent exposure call
PHOENIX — A Tempe police boat was used to safely pull a man out of Tempe Town Lake Tuesday morning. Police and Fire Medical Rescue responded to an indecent exposure call for service, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in the water at Tempe Town Lake.
Phoenix police investigate 3 overnight shootings that leave 4 dead
PHOENIX — Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings that left four people dead in Phoenix, authorities said. In the first incident, police received a call Saturday about a vehicle that struck a dirt mound with a person slumped over inside near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Police looking for man suspected of scamming elderly Chandler woman out of $3,700
PHOENIX – Police in Chandler are looking for a man they say posed as an auto club employee to scam an elderly woman out of nearly $4,000 earlier this year. The suspect showed up at the woman’s home in May and said he worked for AAA, the Chandler Police Department said Monday in a press release. He told her it looked like one of the tires was about to fall off her vehicle but he could fix it for $3,700.
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old man with cognitive condition last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 59-year-old man with a cognitive condition who was last seen in Phoenix. Danny Wright was last seen near 40th Street and Bell Road wearing a red baseball cap, no shirt and unknown pants. Wright suffers from a medical condition...
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
Criminal goat named Billy in custody, but not before he left mark on MCSO deputy
PHOENIX – They say that if you mess with the bull, you get the horns. Well, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies learned that if you mess with the goat, you might get peed on. It all started when residents of the far West Valley community of Tonopah recently called...
Gilbert High homecoming dance ends short after reports of gun on campus
PHOENIX — The Gilbert High School homecoming dance was interrupted Saturday evening after police received reports of a possible firearm on campus, authorities said. Students were on campus when police were told a person with a gun was seen at the school, the Gilbert Police Department said in a social media post.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — A long-awaited Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange opened Friday in Gilbert, an Arizona Democrat accused a lawmaker of using misogynistic behavior and profane language and a human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase with two children in her vehicle. Here are some of the biggest...
Twin brothers arrested, 1 on murder count, for Phoenix apartment shooting
PHOENIX – Twin brothers have been arrested in connection with a Phoenix apartment shooting last week that left one man dead and two bystanders injured, authorities said Monday. Devon Laterrell Bean, 33, was booked Saturday on multiple counts, including second-degree murder, after being released from a hospital, the Phoenix...
Rescue crews deploy drone to assist distressed hiker off trail in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A drone was heralded as a critical instrument used to rescue a distressed hiker in Scottsdale early on Saturday morning. According to a release by the Scottsdale Fire Department, paramedics piloted the drone 10 minutes after the incident was reported to locate a woman in her 60’s who was then taken off the trail on a UTV.
Phoenix police says suspect is down after officer-involved shooting
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say that one suspect is down after an officer-involved shooting near a substation at the corner of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. According to police, there were no injuries to the officers. It was not clear if the suspect was killed in the incident. Police...
Abrazo Arrowhead unveils 1st phase of $3.6M cardiac suite in Glendale
PHOENIX — The Abrazo Health Arrowhead Campus in Glendale unveiled its new Cardiac and Electrophysiology Suite, a $3.6 million project, on Wednesday. Hospital doctors, employees and board members participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the cardiac catheterization lab, the first phase of the project, according to a press release.
Phoenix could get rain this week in possible final storms of monsoon season
PHOENIX — Phoenix this week could get its final smattering of rain during the monsoon season, according to forecasters. Some areas of the Valley got traces of moisture Tuesday morning, but chances of rain increase to 40% by the evening and top out at 60% on Wednesday, when a flash flood warning is in effect in Maricopa County until 9:30 a.m.
Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — An East Valley school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for August, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Samantha Kaye Sarabia teaches 6th grade math at Eisenhower Center for Innovation in Mesa. Her passion...
Silver Alert canceled for 62-year-old woman in Chandler with cognitive disability
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday night for a 62-year-old woman in Chandler with a cognitive disability after she was found safely. Shirlie Whalen left her sister’s house near Chandler Boulevard and Country Club way at midnight to get cigarettes from a nearby Circle K and never returned.
Suspect in Phoenix home burglary dies in police custody
PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street when officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratic in the area, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Construction to close ramp at Interstate 10 and State Route 85 in Buckeye
PHOENIX — Repairs to on- and off-ramps connecting Interstate 10 and State Route 85 will cause a nearly three-week road closure in Buckeye beginning on Sunday. Construction workers will be fitting the eastbound I-10 to southbound SR 85 ramp with new lanes and will be doing the same in the other direction from northbound SR 85 to westbound I-10.
