PHOENIX – Police in Chandler are looking for a man they say posed as an auto club employee to scam an elderly woman out of nearly $4,000 earlier this year. The suspect showed up at the woman’s home in May and said he worked for AAA, the Chandler Police Department said Monday in a press release. He told her it looked like one of the tires was about to fall off her vehicle but he could fix it for $3,700.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO