Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Child dies while taking a shower in apparent drowning, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy has died in an apparent drowning while taking a shower, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night at a home on Corsair Road, which is near West Fuqua Street and Beltway 8. When they arrived, police...
Man shot in stomach after arguing with couple outside food truck, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach after arguing with a couple at a southwest Houston food truck, according to police. The shooting happened at a food truck parked outside of a Texaco on Main Street near Buffalo Speedway. Police said a couple was waiting for their...
KHOU
FBCSO: Houston man arrested for allegedly making Instagram threat against Ft. Bend County Fair
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against the Fort Bend County Fair on Instagram, causing a panic within the community on Friday. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Javon Otis Jackson, 18, has been charged with making...
KHOU
Woman critically injured after exchanging gunfire with suspect who entered home uninvited, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was critically injured after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she exchanged gunfire with a man who came into her apartment unannounced Saturday night. Investigators said the woman's 9-year-old daughter was the one who called 911. The daughter has been reported safe and...
Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind
TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says
Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wants a new county jail
AUSTIN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it’s time to take a serious look at investing in corrections infrastructure in one of the nation’s largest counties, including a new jail in one of the most rapidly growing areas in Texas. Law enforcement experts say the...
Man dies after intentionally set fire in hotel room, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a hotel fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. The fire began just after 5 a.m. at a hotel on FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway. Officials said the fire was intentionally...
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
KHOU
North Freeway reopens after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston Police. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near W. Mount Houston Road. All lanes were shutdown until the afternoon. Details...
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot to death, suspect shoots, kills himself after standoff in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A barricaded suspect is dead after an hours-long standoff with the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. The incident began after the suspect shot and killed a man Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the standoff ending. Gonzalez...
Galveston man charged with murder after crashing into cyclists, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man is facing a murder charge after Galveston police said he crashed into two cyclists Wednesday night after getting into a fight with one of them. This happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue R. Police said the call came...
LCSO: 3 friends confessed to shooting and killing 16-year-old Houston girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Friends of a Houston girl murdered in Liberty County helped lead investigators to her killers, the sheriff's office said at a news conference Friday. All three suspects have confessed and they remain in the Liberty County Jail, according to LCSO Capt. William Knox. "It's an...
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
HPD: Woman killed, 2 others injured after shooting near Uptown
HOUSTON — A woman is dead and two other people were injured after a shooting near Uptown, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock. When police arrived at the scene they found a vehicle...
Alvin volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says
ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
Multiple horses die in barn fire in north Houston, fire officials say
HOUSTON — Multiple horses died after a barn caught fire in north Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. This happened at 2 a.m. on Linn Street just east of the Eastex Freeway. Houston fire officials said fire crews responded to the scene and worked to...
Judge denies bond for man charged with killing friend of 30 years and his 2-year-old son
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son will stay behind bars for now. A judge denied bond for 38-year-old Bolanie Fadairo and said his two murder charges may be upgraded to capital murder. Houston police said Bolanie Fadairo is the man seen...
KHOU
