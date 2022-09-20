ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
KHOU

Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind

TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
TOMBALL, TX
KHOU

HPD: Woman killed, 2 others injured after shooting near Uptown

HOUSTON — A woman is dead and two other people were injured after a shooting near Uptown, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock. When police arrived at the scene they found a vehicle...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Alvin volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says

ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
ALVIN, TX
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

