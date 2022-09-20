ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, KS

Louisburg, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park to consider issuing $55M in STAR bonds for Bluhawk sports arena

Overland Park may soon issue roughly $55 million worth of STAR bonds to help construct a multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in the southern portion of the city. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee met to discuss issuing state-approved STAR bonds for the construction of the $85 million Bluhawk Sports Park near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Chief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty Hospital

LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim. The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to the top role.
LIBERTY, MO
kmmo.com

KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024. Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Lakemary introduces new AIM program

PAOLA — Lakemary Center recently hosted a ribbon cutting and open house to introduce its new AIM program. Lakemary is a school for children with developmental disabilities, and the new AIM program is a post-graduate transition program for young adults with special needs as they prepare to live in their community.
PAOLA, KS
KCTV 5

City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

