Johnson County board considers $29M plan to part ways with county nursing home
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will consider terminating an agreement for the Johnson County Nursing Center.
Park Hill School District getting creative to fill school bus driver shortage
The Park Hill School District is in the middle of a push to find more drivers either outside the district or from within its existing employee roster.
Overland Park advances plan to build over 400 homes near two Blue Valley schools
Drake Development is ready to enter the housing market with its Wild Horse project in Overland Park, located at 179th Street and Switzer Road.
Blue Springs budgets $35M for new aquatics center
Blue Springs's 2023 budget includes $35 million to build a new aquatics center and millions in funding for parks and road improvements.
Weekend road closures impact 2 Kansas City-area major events
Road closures in the Kansas City area will impact drivers trying to reach the Plaza Art Fair and the KU Jayhawks football game in Lawrence.
kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park to consider issuing $55M in STAR bonds for Bluhawk sports arena
Overland Park may soon issue roughly $55 million worth of STAR bonds to help construct a multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in the southern portion of the city. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee met to discuss issuing state-approved STAR bonds for the construction of the $85 million Bluhawk Sports Park near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
mycouriertribune.com
Chief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty Hospital
LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim. The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to the top role.
KDOT awards $570M toll lane contract, pushes construction to November
A toll lane project on U.S. 69 in Johnson County will widen the roadway to add an extra lane of traffic in each direction from 103rd to 151st Street. KDOT will also construct 11 noise walls along the highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.
kmmo.com
KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
Best farmers market in the US is in Kansas City area
The Overland Park Farmer's Market won a national competition naming it the best farmers market in the U.S. in 2022.
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
Dozens of dogs on junk-filled Cass County property causing concern
Cass County investigators say the man who lives on the property with those dogs isn't breaking any laws. One animal advocate said if that's the case, the laws need to change.
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
WIBW
Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024. Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
republic-online.com
Lakemary introduces new AIM program
PAOLA — Lakemary Center recently hosted a ribbon cutting and open house to introduce its new AIM program. Lakemary is a school for children with developmental disabilities, and the new AIM program is a post-graduate transition program for young adults with special needs as they prepare to live in their community.
Leawood reconsidering dangerous animal ban, wants community input
As many communities have since repealed or amended their dangerous animal ordinances the city of Leawood, Kansas is revisiting its own ordinance and is looking to the community for input.
KCTV 5
City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
