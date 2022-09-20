Read full article on original website
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 23 at JMA Wireless Dome. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
Axe: Syracuse football’s star coaches remain mystery men. Why do fans rarely hear from them?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The two most significant voices that could be heard ahead of Friday night’s Syracuse-Virginia football game will remain silent this week. Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came here from Virginia after coaching the Cavaliers’ offense to a top-five ranking in the country last season.
Virginia vists unbeaten Syracuse on Friday night
Virginia (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Syracuse (3-0, 1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: Syracuse by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Virginia leads 3-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
Traffic alert: Bridge project on Route 33 in Harrisonburg begins Monday
Sign work will begin September 26 as part of construction preparation for four bridges on Route 33 in Harrisonburg. The new bridge work will replace, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange.
Shenandoah University formalizes partnership with Netherlands-based esports company
Shenandoah University’s esports program signed a memorandum of understanding with the Amsterdam-based esports and tech company H20 on Friday outlining the ways in which both institutions will work together to provide students a far-reaching educational experience in the fast-growing field. Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D.; SU Provost Cameron...
Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662. A 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150. The 2004 Ford F-150 then caught fire.
UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
Albemarle County: Three Charlottesville men plead guilty in attempted armed robbery
Three Charlottesville men who admitted to the attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man were sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Tyreek Saquan Ragland, 23, the leader of the group who organized the robbery plan, pled guilty to one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison.
Hanover road rage shooting suspect found in Montana
Chivily was wanted by the Hanover Sheriff's Office for attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm after being voluntarily committed and vandalism after police say he shot at a truck during a road rage incident on Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 5.
Resident hurt when car crashed into Friendship Court apartment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment in Friendship Court on Garrett Street Friday. Witnesses say the car was being driven by a man who had recently had surgery on his legs, which affected their mobility and functionality.
Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
