3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
fox32chicago.com
$100K bond for Chicago man who seriously injured Northwestern student in hit and run
EVANSTON, Ill. - Bail was set at $100,000 Friday for a Chicago man charged with seriously injuring a Northwestern University student in a hit-and-run crash last weekend, according to Evanston police. Javier Castaneda-Vargas, 52, allegedly struck the 18-year-old man while he was crossing the street in the 1800 block of...
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
'I Overdosed on Fentanyl and Got Arrested—Then I Made a Life-Altering Call'
I sunk deeper and deeper into my addiction, at times buying two bags of heroin at once.
fox32chicago.com
'Stop using our pain and suffering for votes': Family of victims call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO - Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew’s murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city’s Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
3 people gunned down in Chicago suburb before shooter found dead in burning home
Three people were gunned down in a quiet Chicago suburb on Friday before the alleged shooter was found dead inside a burning home, authorities said. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 6:35 a.m. CDT in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, in Oak Forest, which is about 27 miles south of central Chicago, officials said.
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside apartment in Chatham, police say
Two people were shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed to death, man critically wounded in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in two stabbings that took place minutes apart Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 40-year-old man was inside a second-floor apartment around 3:23 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when someone he knew started stabbing him, police said.
$15M settlement for mom of 6 killed in Chicago police squad car crash clears City Council
The 37-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries and left behind six children, the youngest of whom was only 6 at the time.
Mother of teen shot in Pilsen describes confusion, terror at scene
CHICAGO — The mother of a teen who was shot in the head last week is now speaking out about her 13-year-old son. Axel Robledo was shot around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday September 13 near 21st Place and Wood in Pilsen. Chicago police said he was outside with a family member when two people walked up […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon. At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain
CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
fox32chicago.com
50 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build two homes in Chicago on Friday
CHICAGO - Give more than 50 volunteers one full day on Chicago's South Side and watch what they can build. Baird & Warner real estate partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build houses in West Pullman and the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods. Work on Friday included everything from framing and...
One of the victims in Tuesday's Austin apartment building explosion has died, CFD says
One person has died after an explosion earlier this week at an apartment building in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago fire official says. He was one of eight people injured in the blast Tuesday near West End and Central avenues on the West Side.
