Frisco, CO

Summit Daily News

Stream these award-winning movies at the virtual Breck Film Festival

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. The annual Breck Film Fest may have wrapped its physical festivities this past weekend, but the virtual component is still going on through Sunday, Sept. 25. It’s a great way to watch the films if you missed the event because of a prior commitment, if you’re a former resident wanting to reconnect to Summit County or if you simply can’t get enough of the films.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
City
Frisco, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Summit Daily News

Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound

Sean Stevens did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday afternoon, the 53-year-old from Golden descended a rocky doubletrack trail called Traylor Way northeast of Breckenridge on his mountain bike. Stevens moved quickly over the loose terrain. He was familiar with most trails in the area from weekends in the mountains and racing the Breckenridge Fall Classic and Firecracker 50.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Jean Farmelo

Jean passed away peacefully at her home in Silverthorne, CO on August 11, 2022 with her family by her side, bringing to an end her battle with breast cancer, which she faced with strength and grace. Jean was born in Buffalo on September 3, 1954 to Albert E. and Janet...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir

DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel

The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
VAIL, CO
allaboutarizonanews.com

Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado

A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions

Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Community Care Clinic opens innovative in-office pharmacy

Between a job, relationships, taking care of children or attending to daily responsibilities, it can be hard to carve out time for health, said Helen Royal, CEO of Summit Community Care Clinic. That’s why the clinic has opened a pharmacy within its office space. Last Monday, Sept. 12, the...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate declines for another week

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has continued to decline in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 48 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 14, to Wednesday, Sept. 21, the county totaled 15...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Injured hiker rescued 14k feet up Mt. Princeton

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who suffered a leg injury near the summit of Mt. Princeton was rescued on Tuesday, and the multi-departmental effort exemplifies the efficiency of rescue services in Chaffee County. Chaffee County Search and Rescue (SAR) posted about the rescue on Facebook, and said the hiker and his wife were nearly […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Gov. Polis selects Sheriff FitzSimons for state commission on criminal and juvenile justice

Gov. Jared Polis appointed Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons to serve on the three-person Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice. FitzSimons will serve as a representative for Colorado’s sheriff’s departments. He will join Louisville Police Chief David Hayes, who will represent police departments, and Kira Jukes of Littleton, who will serve as an expert in the juvenile justice system.
COLORADO STATE

