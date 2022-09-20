Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The Biff America columnist is a true gem living in Summit County
This morning, I walked to the paper machine to pick up Monday’s Summit Daily News. When I got home, my wife handed me a cup of coffee and asked, “What did he write about this week?” I opened the paper but did not find the Biff America column.
Summit Daily News
Stream these award-winning movies at the virtual Breck Film Festival
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. The annual Breck Film Fest may have wrapped its physical festivities this past weekend, but the virtual component is still going on through Sunday, Sept. 25. It’s a great way to watch the films if you missed the event because of a prior commitment, if you’re a former resident wanting to reconnect to Summit County or if you simply can’t get enough of the films.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Town of Breckenridge ought to show respect for its rightful founders
Bet you didn’t know that there’s a so-called park on the bustling Riverwalk in Breckenridge that was dedicated to the three Norwegian pioneers that helped put the town on the map. How many thousands walked right by it without knowing?. In between the backside of the Breckenridge Welcome...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Oktoberfest returns in full force on Main Street for the 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic
Breckenridge Brewery & Pub has been a part of Breckenridge Oktoberfest for years, but this weekend is the first time the local establishment will be featured as presenting sponsor. Breckenridge Brewery is ready to take on the challenge with around 370 kegs of Breckenridge Oktoberfest, a traditional German amber lager.
Summit Daily News
Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound
Sean Stevens did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday afternoon, the 53-year-old from Golden descended a rocky doubletrack trail called Traylor Way northeast of Breckenridge on his mountain bike. Stevens moved quickly over the loose terrain. He was familiar with most trails in the area from weekends in the mountains and racing the Breckenridge Fall Classic and Firecracker 50.
Snowboarding pioneer killed in accident on recreation path in Colorado
According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, snowboarding pioneer Adam Merriman was killed in an accident in Vail last Tuesday. The organization describes Merriman as a once-"teenage phenom with talent well beyond his years" that moved on to become a highly influential figure in the sport of snowboarding. A report from...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Jean Farmelo
Jean passed away peacefully at her home in Silverthorne, CO on August 11, 2022 with her family by her side, bringing to an end her battle with breast cancer, which she faced with strength and grace. Jean was born in Buffalo on September 3, 1954 to Albert E. and Janet...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts shares progress on climate goals at national climate summit in Breckenridge
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit for mountain towns kicked off Tuesday in Breckenridge, with a focus on inspiring immediate action and collaboration among community and resort leaders. Dr. Michael Mann, one of the most prominent climatologists in the United States, set the tone for the conference in an opening...
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir
DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
Summit Daily News
Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado
A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
Summit Daily News
Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions
Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.
Summit Daily News
Summit Community Care Clinic opens innovative in-office pharmacy
Between a job, relationships, taking care of children or attending to daily responsibilities, it can be hard to carve out time for health, said Helen Royal, CEO of Summit Community Care Clinic. That’s why the clinic has opened a pharmacy within its office space. Last Monday, Sept. 12, the...
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate declines for another week
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has continued to decline in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 48 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 14, to Wednesday, Sept. 21, the county totaled 15...
Summit Daily News
Six-figure settlement over dog bite comes over 6 years after attack at Aspen business
ASPEN — A dog-bite victim’s attempts to collect an unpaid six-figure judgment in her favor has resulted in parties agreeing to a settlement of $225,000, according to filings in the U.S. District Court of Denver. The victim of the attack, former Aspenite and current midvalley resident Linda Hassall,...
Summit Daily News
Many Colorado counties have no mental health team to respond to 911 crisis calls even though the state offers funding
COLORADO — More than half of Colorado counties lack a “co-responder” program in which a mental health professional joins law enforcement on police calls, including Clear Creek County where local officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man as he sat in his car. The death of Christian...
Injured hiker rescued 14k feet up Mt. Princeton
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who suffered a leg injury near the summit of Mt. Princeton was rescued on Tuesday, and the multi-departmental effort exemplifies the efficiency of rescue services in Chaffee County. Chaffee County Search and Rescue (SAR) posted about the rescue on Facebook, and said the hiker and his wife were nearly […]
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
Summit Daily News
Gov. Polis selects Sheriff FitzSimons for state commission on criminal and juvenile justice
Gov. Jared Polis appointed Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons to serve on the three-person Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice. FitzSimons will serve as a representative for Colorado’s sheriff’s departments. He will join Louisville Police Chief David Hayes, who will represent police departments, and Kira Jukes of Littleton, who will serve as an expert in the juvenile justice system.
Summit Daily News
Summit football spoils Wheat Ridge’s homecoming, remains undefeated on the season
It has been a monumental fall for sports at Summit High School. With school records being broken in cross-country, a historic start to the boys soccer season and the girls rugby team beginning undefeated in its pursuit of a 15th-straight state title — excitement for sports in Summit County couldn’t be higher.
