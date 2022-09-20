How Does Stetson Bennett Fare Amongst Other Heisman Contenders?

Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett, is slowly creeping his way up in the Heisman odds so how does he currently fare against the other top candidates?

Stetson Bennett had another strong performance in week three against South Carolina, and as a result, Bennett received a bump in his current odds to win the Heisman . Now sitting with the fourth-best odds to win the trophy, how does Bennett currently match up amongst the other contenders?

The Georgia quarterback is in his third straight season with offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, and the continuity between the two is starting to show on the field. Bennett has looked the part of a veteran quarterback, who understands the offensive system and continues to look poised in the pocket three games into the season.

After three straight games of posting strong numbers in the box score, here is where Bennett's stats currently compare to other Heisman favorites:

Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young all currently sit in front of Bennett on the list of odds to win the Heisman trophy. But when you take a look at the numbers, Bennett is right in the thick of things, even with him only playing three quarters in all three of Georgia's games so far this season.

Georgia's offense with Bennett under center has statistically been one of the most efficient and dominant groups in all of college football. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 130 to 10 in just three games. Bennett has been on the field for a total of 21 drives this season and during those possessions, Georgia is averaging 4.57 points per drive.

For context, Alabama's quarterback, Bryce Young, is currently averaging 2.22 points per drive on 27 total possessions this season.

One thing that could hurt Bennett's chances of making the trip to New York at the end of the season is the lack of snaps he will receive this season during the 2nd half of games. Georgia has seemingly dominated all three opponents this season which has led to Bennett being pulled early into the 3rd quarter. So while other quarterbacks are continuing to add to their stat totals, Bennett is set put on the sidelines, resting up for the next opponent they have on the schedule.

Even if Bennett doesn't make the final cut for the Heisman trophy by the end of the season, just being in the discussion is quite an impressive feat for the Georgia quarterback. Three years ago, no one envisioned Bennett having this much success as a collegiate quarterback, and yet he continues to do the impossible, now by making a case for him to be a Heisman favorite .

CJ Stroud, Ohio State (+200)

Caleb Williams, USC (+300)

Bryce Young, Alabama (+500)

Stetson Bennett, Georgia (+1500)

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (+1600)

JJ McCarthy, Michigan (+3000)

