Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Western Alaskans face the loss of subsistence food, gear and property....
Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
Alaska Fisheries Report September 22, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force assembled this week to review research recommendations.
U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska
Three of the four candidates running to represent Alaska in the U.S. House said on Thursday that they oppose a recent national federal infrastructure law and are concerned about the amount of federal spending in Alaska. The statements from Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican Sarah Palin and Republican Nick Begich III are a significant shift from […] The post U.S. House candidates suggest smaller role for federal funding in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
16 Famous Alaska Landmarks You Must See
Alaska is one of the wildest states, but it has a rich and vibrant past. This far north state, known as The Last Frontier, is full of things to do and sights to see. Although all of the states have a history that is interesting and unique, Alaska’s landmarks are among the most notable. They offer such rare beauty and lush history, from churches to glaciers to trails and mountains.
Alaska state ferry Columbia will stay tied up this winter after all
One of Alaska’s main ferries won’t be running this winter after all. The Columbia was going to be used on the mainline route running through the inner channels of Southeast from Bellingham, Washington and Prince Rupert, B.C. up to Yakutat. But the State Department of Transportation has decided to keep the 418-foot ferry sidelined.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
Anchorage Assembly Members finalize shelter plans
Alaska National Guard and Mongolian partners work to create further gender equity while responding to disasters. Alaska National Guard and Mongolian partners work to create further gender equity while responding to disasters. Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena removed from list of shelter options, Sullivan back on the table. Updated: 3 hours ago.
At Alaska governor candidate forum, Gara and Walker advocate tax changes
In a Wednesday candidate forum hosted in Fairbanks by the Alaska Chamber, Democratic governor candidate Les Gara and independent candidate Bill Walker said that if elected, they would seek new state revenue to pay for a variety of projects and reverse years of cuts to state services. Both men are seeking to unseat incumbent Republican […] The post At Alaska governor candidate forum, Gara and Walker advocate tax changes appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Low silver numbers behind Buskin River closure
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is closing the Buskin River drainage to sport fishing for coho salmon. The closure goes into effect Thursday, Sept. 22 at midnight. Fish and Game announced the closure earlier this week, saying that the run is not currently projected to meet the escapement goal.
2022 Alaska State Fair Deemed Success
The 2022 Alaska State Fair took place earlier this summer from August 19 – September 5 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. This year’s fair attendance, according to a press release, was really strong and is expected to be higher than 2021. While the official numbers are still being finalized, AT&T Concert Series ticket sales sold 4,100 more tickets than last year. Alaska’s most popular concert venue had packed performances by Rise Against, Brothers Osborne and Barenaked Ladies, and near sell-outs for Shaggy and Common Kings, CAAMP, TobyMac, and Lauren Daigle.
Alaskan Musk Oxen Savagely Head-Butt One Another at Full Speed in Competition Over Female: VIDEO
An explosive viral video has captured two Alaskan musk oxen repeatedly smashing their mighty heads together. The video shows two males, each weighing up to 800 pounds, thrusting their heads together at full speed to vie for a female. It’s remarkable how forceful their repeated bumps are. The Alaskan...
Palin-Boebert fundraiser canceled
A joint fundraiser for congressional candidate Sarah Palin and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, has been canceled. It was a reception and dinner with the two political super stars, and the reason for the cancelation wasn’t given. “Due to...
Alaskans make plans for their 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is the largest in Alaskan history, with more than $3,200 being distributed to residents across the state. This amount includes $650 to offset increased energy costs, a major expense in the Interior. “My entire PFD is going to go towards my heating costs this year. The dramatic increase has put a lot of my projects on hold that I was hoping to get accomplished, and everything has changed since the cost of heating has gone up,” said Justin Oellerich.
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
State defense forces called into action following remnants of Merbok
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of Joint Task Force Alaska have been called into action to assist residents with the next stage of recovery from the destruction caused by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The task force is composed of more than 120 members of Alaska’s Air and Army National...
Alaska Just Paid Its Residents $3,284, But Its Fund Could Take a Hit With the Markets
Alaska just paid qualified residents of the state $3,284 per head from its oil pipeline and Permanent Fund Dividend pile of cash. And it charges no income tax to these residents.
Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund Dividend or the PFD locally, amounted to $2,622 — the highest amount ever. Alaska lawmakers added $662 as a one-time benefit to help residents with high energy costs. A total of $1.6 billion in direct deposits began hitting bank accounts Tuesday, and checks will arrive later for those who opted for them. Residents use the money in various ways, from buying big-screen TVs, vehicles or other goods, using it for vacations or putting it in savings or college funds. In rural Alaska, the money can help offset the enormous costs of fuel and food, like $14 for a 12-pack of soda, $4 for a celery bunch and $3 for a small container of Greek yogurt.
