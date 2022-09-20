Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
oakpark.com
Oak Park Avenue’s surprising shopping district
I have lived in Oak Park for more than 27 years, but it continues to surprise me. Case in point was when my friend, Suze Solari, a style consultant who lives in River Forest, invited me recently to a night out with food, music, and shopping at Selleria Veneta on Oak Park Avenue. I had walked past the store many times but not been inside, though my mom sports a beautiful bracelet she got there on one of her visits. So I was excited to have an excuse to check it out.
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?
One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
Community Lines Up for 12 Hours to Support Vandalized IL Bakery
Yes, everyone has the right to protest in this country. But, vandalizing a small business is taking it too far. Uprising Bakery, in Lake in the Hills, IL, recently faced backlash from certain members of their community after they held a Drag Brunch in their dining room. The situation was explained in a Tiktok from the bakery owner's mother:
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
Adopt-A-Pet: Second City Canine Rescue
Time: 11am-3pm Venue: Durty Nellie’s Gastropub and Concert Hub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Tailgate for Tails includes lunch (veg option available), a goodie bag, and drink specials. 35 raffle prizes and a Split the Pot raffle will contribute to the fun! All proceeds from Tailgate for Tails directly benefit the dogs of Second City Canine Rescue!
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
Smylie Brothers Closes Lakeview Brewery 1 Year After Opening
LAKEVIEW — Smylie Brothers Brewing Company has closed its 10,000-square-foot brewery in Lakeview a year after it opened. The restaurant and brewery, which still has a flagship location at 1615 Oak Ave. in downtown Evanston, closed for a final time Sept. 5, according to a note posted on its door.
vfpress.news
Broadview Marks Alley Milestone, More
An alleyway in Broadview that was recently repaved. | File. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. More alley improvements came to Broadview this year thanks to a $200,000 grant from Cook County. In July, the village board voted on a contract with Triggi Construction worth $364,086. Triggi, based in West Chicago, was the lowest of three bidders, coming in under the $385,000 project estimate.
Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise
UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Essays: Rev. Dr. Michael C. R. Nabors
Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. Our lives have been enriched in the most unimaginable ways because of...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Illinois
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!
If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
DuPage Senior Citizen Council hosting dance party Thursday in Glen Ellyn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another chance for seniors to bust a move in the western suburbs.The DuPage Senior Citizen Council is hosting a dance party Thursday afternoon. 750 seniors are invited to cut a rug at the Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.Anyone 60 years and older can get in for free. For those who are younger, entrance is $7.
bhhschicago.com
2345 W Cortez Street #1
All fresh , like new in 4 bedroom 3 bath condo duplex in Ukrainian Village area. Everything nice in this unit , complete rebuild in 2014 with new Stainless Steel appliances, heated floor in master bathroom , quartz countertops, hardwood floors, new bathroom ,high ceilings and in-unit laundry washer/dryer. Central A/C. Privet back porch for outdoor enjoyment . Two parking tandem spaces included. Located in historical Ukrainian Village area. Walkable distance to CTA blue line and Metra staion.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
austintalks.org
West Siders invited to nearly free concert in Austin
The Chicago Jazz Philharmonic returns to the Kehrein Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets will again be just $1. The Philharmonic will be performing “Havana Blue,” an ensemble created by co-founder Orbert Davis that highlights the similarities between African and Cuban cultures. It is inspired by a decade-long relationship between the Philharmonic and Cuban music students. Four Cuban alumni will be performing at the show.
