Oak Park, IL

blockclubchicago.org

New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say

MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park Avenue’s surprising shopping district

I have lived in Oak Park for more than 27 years, but it continues to surprise me. Case in point was when my friend, Suze Solari, a style consultant who lives in River Forest, invited me recently to a night out with food, music, and shopping at Selleria Veneta on Oak Park Avenue. I had walked past the store many times but not been inside, though my mom sports a beautiful bracelet she got there on one of her visits. So I was excited to have an excuse to check it out.
OAK PARK, IL
Chicago Food King

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Second City Canine Rescue

Time: 11am-3pm Venue: Durty Nellie’s Gastropub and Concert Hub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Tailgate for Tails includes lunch (veg option available), a goodie bag, and drink specials. 35 raffle prizes and a Split the Pot raffle will contribute to the fun! All proceeds from Tailgate for Tails directly benefit the dogs of Second City Canine Rescue!
PALATINE, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Marks Alley Milestone, More

An alleyway in Broadview that was recently repaved. | File. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. More alley improvements came to Broadview this year thanks to a $200,000 grant from Cook County. In July, the village board voted on a contract with Triggi Construction worth $364,086. Triggi, based in West Chicago, was the lowest of three bidders, coming in under the $385,000 project estimate.
BROADVIEW, IL
Block Club Chicago

Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise

UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Essays: Rev. Dr. Michael C. R. Nabors

Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. Our lives have been enriched in the most unimaginable ways because of...
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago Defender

A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side

Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!

If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

2345 W Cortez Street #1

All fresh , like new in 4 bedroom 3 bath condo duplex in Ukrainian Village area. Everything nice in this unit , complete rebuild in 2014 with new Stainless Steel appliances, heated floor in master bathroom , quartz countertops, hardwood floors, new bathroom ,high ceilings and in-unit laundry washer/dryer. Central A/C. Privet back porch for outdoor enjoyment . Two parking tandem spaces included. Located in historical Ukrainian Village area. Walkable distance to CTA blue line and Metra staion.
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

West Siders invited to nearly free concert in Austin

The Chicago Jazz Philharmonic returns to the Kehrein Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets will again be just $1. The Philharmonic will be performing “Havana Blue,” an ensemble created by co-founder Orbert Davis that highlights the similarities between African and Cuban cultures. It is inspired by a decade-long relationship between the Philharmonic and Cuban music students. Four Cuban alumni will be performing at the show.
CHICAGO, IL

