ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints release practice squad guard, sign new backup OL Yasir Durant

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFI4n_0i3R2Lie00

Good teams churn the bottom of their depth charts to make sure they’re giving opportunities to the players best suited for them, so it’s not too surprising to see the New Orleans Saints continuing to tweak their practice squad. They aren’t about to become complacent.

To that end, the team signed free agent guard Yasir Durant and released reserve guard Drew Desjarlais on Tuesday, per the daily NFL transactions wire. Durant, 24, had a solid career with the Missouri Tigers before turning pro but wasn’t selected in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 11 games with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie and was traded to the New England Patriots in 2021, where he got into 7 games.

New England waived Durant during final roster cuts earlier this summer. He’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, and could help reinforce depth at a weak position group — guards on the roster include Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, and Wyatt Davis.

Here are the players that Durant is joining on the Saints practice squad:

  • QB Jake Luton
  • RB Latavius Murray
  • TE Lucas Krull
  • TE J.P. Holtz
  • C Josh Andrews
  • WR Kirk Merritt
  • WR Rashid Shaheed
  • DT Christian Ringo
  • DT Jordan Jackson
  • DE Taco Charlton
  • LB Eric Wilson
  • LB Nephi Sewell
  • CB DaMarcus Fields
  • CB Vincent Gray
  • CB Tre Swilling

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lucas
Person
Ringo
Person
Drew Desjarlais
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tua Tagovailoa had very on-brand reaction to winning Offensive Player of the Week

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was recognized as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Tagovailoa threw for 426 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. He also completed 72% of his pass attempts. Those numbers rivaled those of Dan Marino in Dolphins’ single-game records.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#New England#American Football#The Missouri Tigers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers S damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

According to NFL reporter Field Yates, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended for three games for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Kazee is currently on IR for at least the next two weeks and since the suspension can overlap with that time, it doesn’t hurt Kazee much. He has no plans to appeal the suspension. Kazee is currently recovering from a wrist injury he suffered in preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings final injury report: Smith, Booth Jr out, Kendricks added

The Minnesota Vikings have only had two players on their injury report all week with neither having practiced at all. That didn’t change at all on Friday as neither practiced. When the coaching staff spoke to the media in the afternoon, there was steam that they both would be out for Sunday’s game. Later on Friday afternoon, the injury report confirm that steam and the Vikings will be without both players on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy