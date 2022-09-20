Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parents of Baby Who Spent 6 Months in NICU Ask His Nurse to Become His Godmother
Austyn Evans was worried when she received the kind of news no mom-to-be wants to hear: her baby’s heart rate was dropping, and he needed to be delivered early. As soon as he was born, Baby Conrad got rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where he met a NICU nurse named Carly Miller. Little did anyone know that this meeting between a tiny patient and a dedicated caregiver would lead to a lifelong relationship.
Fingers Crossed by Miki Berenyi review – trauma, stage-dives and stardom
When Miki Berenyi was eight years old, her father, Ivan, would take her out on the town. At local nightclubs, he would buy her vodka and orange and the pair would hit the dancefloor. Soon it would be time for her to fulfil her main purpose, which was to act as bait for an “appropriately attractive woman”. Once Ivan had selected his target, his daughter would be dispatched to chat to her. A few minutes later, Ivan would apologetically retrieve her and engage the woman in conversation. “While I’m pleased to have been an accomplice – part of Dad’s dynamic duo – it’s a self-defeating skill because I am from that moment sidelined,” Berenyi recalls. “No longer the centre of Dad’s attention, I become bored and begin yawning, and he has the perfect excuse to usher his catch home.”
