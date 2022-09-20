ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD introduces calming rooms to help students process emotions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High implemented a calming room to help students process their emotions. Myra Howlett, a West Ashley high school senior, knows what it is like to need a break and have nowhere to go. "Generally, almost every time you have a panic attack in...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Bus driver cited after school bus crashed into store: NCPD

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the school bus driver responsible for crashing into a store has been cited for careless operation. North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers

MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
MEGGETT, SC
abcnews4.com

Everyone returned safely after smoke detected inside Sangaree Middle School

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The fire department advised that it is safe for the students and faculty to return to the building. The maintenance staff will respond to an electrical issue. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The students and staff of Sangaree Middle School have evacuated due to the presence of smoke...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek: GCPD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police Department reported two people were shot at a Taco Bell in Goose Creek Thursday evening. The incident happened on US 52 near St. James Avenue. Officers responded to the fast food restaurant at 9:13 p.m. where they found two gunshot victims...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton County man charged with multiple firearm offenses: SLED

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — On Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, of Walterboro, for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm. On November 24, 2021, around 7:34 p.m., SLED was...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Grocery distribution in N Charleston today: Mercedes Benz-Vans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mercedes Benz-Vans partnered with the Community Resource Center North Charleston for massive nutritional grocery distribution. The event starts at 2 p.m. today at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The CEO of Mercedes Benz-Vans is flying to the center and helping distribute the healthy groceries.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

