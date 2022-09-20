Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
abcnews4.com
West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
abcnews4.com
Background check missed previous charges of ousted substitute teacher, agency says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A staffing agency that works with the Charleston County School District has confirmed to ABC News 4 that a background check of a substitute teacher who police say showed up intoxicated to a Mount Pleasant elementary school on Thursday failed to show a previous charge the woman had.
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
abcnews4.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
abcnews4.com
CCSD introduces calming rooms to help students process emotions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High implemented a calming room to help students process their emotions. Myra Howlett, a West Ashley high school senior, knows what it is like to need a break and have nowhere to go. "Generally, almost every time you have a panic attack in...
abcnews4.com
Bus driver cited after school bus crashed into store: NCPD
According to the North Charleston Police Department, the school bus driver responsible for crashing into a store has been cited for careless operation. North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said...
abcnews4.com
Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers
MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
abcnews4.com
Everyone returned safely after smoke detected inside Sangaree Middle School
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The fire department advised that it is safe for the students and faculty to return to the building. The maintenance staff will respond to an electrical issue. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The students and staff of Sangaree Middle School have evacuated due to the presence of smoke...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Goose Creek collision Wednesday night
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 43-year-old Wyatt Dobbs of Summerville. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Goose Creek Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist who was lying in the roadway at the time. Officers...
abcnews4.com
Publicly intoxicated substitute teacher arrested at elementary school: MPPD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department reportedly arrested a substitute teacher at James B Edwards Elementary School after arriving intoxicated on campus. Lori Mandarino, 56, was arrested by MPPD around 12:15 p.m. In an email sent to parents this afternoon, Principal Robin Fountain said the...
abcnews4.com
Juvenile killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek; No arrests announced
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office released new information on Friday regarding Thursday night's shooting that left one person dead and another injured at a Taco Bell in Goose Creek. Coroner Darnell Hartwell announced Friday afternoon that the victim who died from their injuries in...
abcnews4.com
'Keep working hard': NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess recognized with national award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with the First Responders Award by the National Chaplains Association of the United States (NCA) on Thursday. According to NCPD, Burgess was chosen by the Senate and President Joe Biden out of police chiefs from 14...
abcnews4.com
Late Georgetown County Sheriff remembered with highway dedication
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — After Thursday, a late Georgetown County Sheriff will always have a place in the county. A highway dedication ceremony is took place at 11 a.m., designating part of Pleasant Hill Drive as Sheriff A. Lane Cribb Memorial Highway. It would start at the intersection of...
abcnews4.com
4 injured in crash between SUV and semi on I-95 in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Four people were transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 95, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The collision happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 40,...
abcnews4.com
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek: GCPD
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police Department reported two people were shot at a Taco Bell in Goose Creek Thursday evening. The incident happened on US 52 near St. James Avenue. Officers responded to the fast food restaurant at 9:13 p.m. where they found two gunshot victims...
abcnews4.com
Cypress Gardens hosts free event Saturday for Berkeley Co. residents
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Cypress Gardens is calling all Berkeley County nature lovers!. Cypress Gardens is hosting a free event for Berkeley County residents this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last park admission is at 4 p.m. You must bring proof of residency with a...
abcnews4.com
Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
abcnews4.com
Colleton County man charged with multiple firearm offenses: SLED
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — On Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, of Walterboro, for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm. On November 24, 2021, around 7:34 p.m., SLED was...
abcnews4.com
Venning Street back open after Mount Pleasant Police serve warrants
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/22/22, 10 a.m.) -- Jonathan Simmons, 41, was charged with 14 felony drug-related charges. He was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond totaled $144,025. UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) -- Venning Street is back open to the public after police served a...
abcnews4.com
Grocery distribution in N Charleston today: Mercedes Benz-Vans
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mercedes Benz-Vans partnered with the Community Resource Center North Charleston for massive nutritional grocery distribution. The event starts at 2 p.m. today at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The CEO of Mercedes Benz-Vans is flying to the center and helping distribute the healthy groceries.
