'We have to hold ourself to a different level': Dublin's new police chief has goals for the city
DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin has now approved their new police chief. Keith Moon has been serving as the interim chief since May when former Chief Tim Chatman stepped down. Moon has almost 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Moon started with Dublin in 1998 as...
Officer Involved Shooting in Bibb County, Georgia being Investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Macon, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver later identified as...
'It is disappointing:' 43 Warner Robins Police Department jobs remain unfilled
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Staffing shortages continue to plague police departments across the nation. In Warner Robins, more than 40 police department jobs remain unfilled. "We need help right here in our own community," Fullwood said. Angela Fullwood is talking about the Warner Robins Police Department. "They don't have...
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
WJCL
Reidsville mayor abruptly cancels meeting about controversial police officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — The Tattnall County mayor, who used his authority to re-instate a police officer that the city’s police chief recommended firing, has not explained his decision as his office originally said he would. WJCL 22 News reported earlier this month about the controversy surrounding Reidsville police...
'Just operating rogue': WGXA uncovers Macon has no contract with ambulance services
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- All week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett has been keeping a pulse on a Bibb County EMS situation, trying to bring you vital information on some of the problems people are facing in the county. After reports of ambulance wait times exceeding two hours, no ambulances available during emergencies,...
Johnson County School District implements additional safety measures at stadium
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County School District has partnered with law enforcement to improve safety at the football stadium. Johnson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Watkins says his number one priority is keeping everyone safe. That’s why additional safety measures for the football stadium was a no-brainer.
Two Bibb County deputies on administrative leave after shots fired in East Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies who fired shots at a suspect are on administrative leave while the GBI investigates. It all happened here in east Macon at the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Neighboring businesses say they heard the gun...
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
Bleckley Co. residents react to racial social post
Dublin, Ga. (WGXA)-- "It kind of made me feel some type of way because of the word they made," said Champryona Evans. Evans is talking about a word that spelled a racial slur, painted on the chests of five West Laurens High School Students. That picture was supposedly taken before Friday night's game between West Laurens and Bleckley County.
4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year and […]
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
Bibb deputy, driver exchange gunfire on Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway
MACON, Ga. — A routine traffic stop in Macon turned into a shootout between a deputy and a suspect on Wednesday night, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5 p.m., deputies attempted to pull the car over for a traffic stop. After...
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
Bibb County Schools collect water donations to help Jackson, Mississippi water crisis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools are addressing the water need in Jackson, Mississippi. Five schools donated hundreds of cases of water. The non-profit organization ATAP Family Services collaborated with Howard High School to challenge to all Bibb County schools to donate water. Howard Athletic Director Lativa Coleman says she wants her students to give back to others in need.
BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot. According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
GBI investigating after man found dead in Tattnall County neighborhood
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1:38 p.m.:According to GBI Special Agent Chris DeMarco, authorities were called to a mobile home around 5 a.m. for a report of a dead body. When they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male lying on the ground next to a dog kennel behind the residence.
